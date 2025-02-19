STUCK Premieres at NYC Fringe 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wicked Cat Productions will present Stuck written by JJ Ivey and directed by Patrick O'Connell. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Chain Theater 312 W 36th St. 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018 with performances on April 2nd 7:40pm, April 3rd 9:20pm, April 12th 10:20pm, and April 17th 9:20pm. The performance will run approximately 55 minutes.

Stuck is a sharp, funny, and sometimes steamy new play about love, longing, and the ghosts of who we used to be. When Drew's straight Best Friend, Dale, stumbles back into their life—drunk, unannounced, and after more than a decade apart—the night spirals into a messy mix of surprising flirtation, nostalgia, and unresolved tension. As laughter gives way to confessions and fears, and old wounds reopen, the two must confront their past and what it means for their future.

Witty and seductive, yet unafraid to explore the darkness beneath desire and regret, Stuck is an intimate and emotionally charged story. It captures the thrill of rekindled connection, the ache of unresolved history, and the messy, fragile space in between. Recommended for adults only due to sexual situations and partial nudity.

The cast will feature JJ Ivey as Drew and Patrick Cowan Lopez as Dale. The creative team includes Kaitlyn Chase as Assistant Director and Stage Manager. Intimacy Coordination will be provided by Sean Fletcher Griffin.

JJ Ivey (Playwright) is a nonbinary, plus-size theatre professional and co-founder of Wicked Cat Productions. Raised on a farm in West Tennessee and trained at Atlantic Acting School, JJ creates work that dismantles stereotypes and explores themes of identity, self-image, spirituality, and the contradictions behind perceived identities. Their stories reflect the authentic voices of real people, often drawn from personal experiences and inspired by their upbringing in the Tennessee Delta and Appalachia.

JJ's play Death of a Dandelion, based on interviews with his grandmother Mama Judy, premiered at both NYC Fringe and Orlando Fringe. They are thrilled to bring Stuck to the stage, a play rooted in personal truth that captures the complexities of love, friendship, and self-discovery. In addition to writing, JJ works as a stage and company manager, director, and lighting designer.

JJ's work celebrates the humanity and magic of their communities, showing them as more than stereotypes—messy, loving, and generous. To learn more about them, visit jjivey.com or follow @jjivey_actor on socials

Patrick O'Connell (Director) Patrick is proud to present this production of Stuck alongside Wicked Cat Productions! He studied at Emerson College, graduating class 2021. They have previously directed the first production of Stuck with JJ and the team, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Clementine Players), and a staged reading of their own play Roaches! (Tumbleweed collective). They are an alumni and collaborator with Barr Hill Players and Resident Playwright with Tumbleweed Collective. Patrick is so happy to work on this show again, and watch it grow as a production. Thank you to friends and family for their continuous support.

Wicked Cat Productions is an independent theater company founded by Kaitlyn Chase and JJ Ivey in 2024. Dedicated to championing new voices and reimagining classical works for contemporary audiences, the company focuses on creating sustainable, impactful theater while ensuring fair compensation for artists and creatives. Wicked Cat Productions made its debut with Death of a Dandelion at NYC Fringe and Orlando Fringe in 2024 and collaborated with Can't Stand Sitting Productions on TransforMATTIve at Under St. Marks. Committed to storytelling that resonates with today's world, Wicked Cat Productions strives to amplify fresh perspectives and cultivate meaningful theatrical experiences.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc

