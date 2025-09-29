SPREAD World Premiere and More Set for INTAR Theatre '25-26 Fall/Winter Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



International Arts Relations has revealed programming for the fall and winter of its 2025-2026 60th Anniversary Season.

In February 2026 INTAR, in association with Royal Exchange Theatre, will present the World Premiere of Spread by Jesús I. Valles (Bathhouse.pptx) and directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo (Vámonos). Jesús I. Valles was the recipient of the 2025 Bruntwood Prize International Award for Spread.

In October 2025 INTAR will host Queergasmo: A Coming Out CUIRnaval!! In honor of National Coming Out Day. The special event will be hosted by INTAR icon Profesora Martínez. In November 2025, INTAR will present its annual UNIT52 Public Workshop Presentation: the exquisite corpse With Deepest Regrets, Lupe Velez, featuring commissions and collectively written by Luis Alfaro, Julissa Contreras, Migdalia Cruz, Antonia Cruz Kent, Guadalís del Carmen, Georgina Escobar, C. Julian Jiménez, Octavio Solís, Jesús I. Valles, and CQ Quintana. The presentation will feature an ensemble of alumni from INTAR’s UNIT52.

INTAR will celebrate its 60th Anniversary throughout the year with various events and programming, to be announced, culminating in a Birthday Block Party in June 2026. Additionally, INTAR has been selected to receive the 2025 HOLA Excellence in Theater Award in recognition of its 60-year anniversary, as well as INTAR’s newly appointed artistic director, Nidia Medina.

INTAR will also continue its non-equity training program UNIT52 for its 10th cohort kicking off in January. It was originally founded by former artistic director, Lou Moreno, as a response to the shortage of Latine actors in the Actors Equity Association (AEA). This program is dedicated to supporting the creative growth and career development of non-union Latine actors.

Details for 2025/2026 Include:

QUEERGASMO: A COMING OUT CUIRNAVAL!!

Hosted by Profesora Martínez

October 25, 2025

Doors open at 4pm & Performances are 6-8pm

Queergasmo returns in full force this year in honor of National Coming Out Day. In a moment where marginalized communities seem to be losing rights day by day we join together to celebrate queer Latine existence as resistance. Join us for this year’s iteration—CUIRnaval—an event that mixes your favorite carnival games with queer twists, refreshments, raffles & prizes, and a night of curated queer Latine performances including poetry, new works, drag, and more hosted by INTAR icon Profesora Martínez!!

As written by INTAR legend María Irene Fornés: “We cannot survive in a vacuum. We must be part of a community.”

The UNIT52 Workshop Production of

WITH DEEPEST REGRETS, LUPE VÉLEZ

Written by Luis Alfaro, Julissa Contreras, Migdalia Cruz, Antonia Cruz-Kent, Guadalís del Carmen, Georgina Escobar, C. Julian Jiménez, Octavio Solís, Jesús I. Valles, and CQ Quintana

Featuring an ensemble of alumni from INTAR’s UNIT52

Performances on November 21 & 22, 2025

Ten writers + one collaboratively written piece of theatre + a company of Unit52 actors = With Deepest Regrets, Lupe Vélez.

This year INTAR’s UNIT52 workshop production brings together 10 visionary writers commissioned to write 5 minutes of a story, building only on the pages of the writer right before them. Inspired by a bright star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, With Deepest Regrets, Lupe Vélez is a joyful experiment of collective storytelling with an astounding lineup of talent.

In association with Royal Exchange Theatre

The World Premiere of

SPREAD

By Jesús I. Valles

Directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo

Previews Begin February 21, 2026

Opening Night Is March 2, 2026

Limited Run Through March 22, 2026

At a high school in Austin, Texas, four ninth-grade boys gather at lunchtime to make “spread,” or “Texas prison brick” from their snacks – dry ramen, hot chips, beef jerky, beans, hot water, all cooked in a bag. Jeffrey, Andrew, Chris, and Jordan play fight, tease, talk shit, and try their absolute best to be friends to each other on the brink of adulthood. Spread offers a glimpse inside the fullness of all a ninth-grade lunchtime might contain: all the brutal, sweet ways we might try to be with one another.