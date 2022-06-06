SIMPLY BARBRA Summer Tour Announced in Honor of Streisand's 80th Birthday

80, GIRLS, 80--- Steven Brinberg (Simply Barbra) headlines an 80th birthday concert celebrating legend Barbra Streisand's 80th birthday year that began on her birthday at NYC's Feinstein's/54 Below on her birthday.

Sunday, April 24th only two blocks away from the opening night of the revival of Funny Girl. The celebration continues as Steven Brinberg kicks off his SIMPLY BARBRA 80th BIRTHDAY tour that offers a look back and forward at the legend's career.

The current summer shows are:

June 20--Rehoboth Beach, DE...Blue Moon bluemoonrehoboth.com

July 18--NYC-Chelsea Table and Stage with special guest TV and Film star Holt McAllany (NIGHTMARE ALLEY, AMC's 61st STREET and Netflix's MINDHUNTER) Chelseatableandstage.com

July 31--Three Oaks Michigan--Acorn Theatre www.acornlive.com

September 1 and 2--Provincetown, MA--The Art House provinctownarthouse.com

Steven's new show recreates some of Miss Streisand's greatest hits, other favorites and Broadway songs, and more to celebrate this very special birthday. The constantly updated SIMPLY BARBRA shows are the next best thing to seeing the legendary singer/actress/director in person. And with this special engagement, you can actually meet this one afterwards! Join the birthday celebrations.

Steven Brinberg has been doing his live vocal impressions of Barbra Streisand for two decades around the world The first SIMPLY BARBRA show began in his native New York City where it ran for three years and has since played across the US, in London's West End, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sydney, Melbourne, Barcelona, Bangkok, Puerto Vallarta, Toronto, and to more cities than the real Barbra.

Steven spent 11 years touring with Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestra as a special guest star. Stephen Sondheim requested his appearance at his birthday concert at the Library of Congress. Terrence McNally wrote narration for him to read as Barbra at a Lincoln Center concert. He has also performed at special events for such notables as Donna Karan, Joan Rivers, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli.

SIMPLY BARBRA shows have earned two MAC Awards, a Bistro Award and was nominated for a 2018 ROBBY award for theatre and cabaret in Los Angeles. Steven has released two CDS LIVE IN LONDON and SIMPLY BARBRA DUETS.

Off-Broadway Steven has appeared in IVANOV (Jewish Rep) THE WIND UP TOYS (Lambs Theatre) and Ken Page's Musical NIGHTLIFE at the Westbeth and Manhattan Theatre Club. He also appeared on Broadway in the concert version of FUNNY GIRL featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Kristin Chenoweth.

Some TV appearances include "BLUE BLOODS" on CBS, and the Rosie O'Donnell, Jerry Springer, Sally Jessy Raphael shows as well as "Good Day Australia". Films include CAMP, HEAVENLY PEACE, BOYS LIFE and THIRSTY.

Steven Brinberg prior to this very special NYC Streisand Birthday Celebration returned from his annual shows at London's Crazy Coqs. For more information please visit www.simplybarbra.com.