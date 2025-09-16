SHIRLEY CHISHOLM: UNBOSSED & UNBOWED is Coming to Theater555

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Shirley Chisholm: Unbossed & Unbowed,” a solo work written and performed by Ingrid Griffith, is an intimate look at an African American woman determined to make the Land of Opportunity deliver on its promises. The presentations will be held at Theater55 on Monday, October 20 at 3:00pm and 7:30pm.

Unbossed & Unbowed is an immersive and interactive solo show about Shirley Chisholm, the 1st African-American woman to run for the Presidency of the U.S. and the first to win a seat in Congress. In the 1960s and ’70s, this Brooklyn-born daughter of Caribbean parents was on a mission. They called her the Black Joan of Arc. She called herself ‘fighting’ Shirley as she faced off against the political machine in the name of justice.

“I am always interested in projects that I might produce that speak to important public issues, as well as be entertaining at the same time,” explains Mr. Krebs. “For many years, I have been aware of Shirley Chisholm and her important place in 20th century American political history. But I was not prepared for my immediate excitement when I watched a brief trailer of Ingrid Griffith's Unbossed and Unbowed. The journey of Shirley Chisholm couldn't be more relevant than it is today...and I mean today! Ingrid's performance is a firestorm, catching the rage and determination of the struggle of Black women in America.”

“The message of Shirley Chisholm’s life, that social progress comes only through effective coalition and relentless effort resonates strongly at this moment in our history,” states Ms. Griffith. “Uplifted by Chisholm’s political savvy and audacity, I found in myself what amounted to a personal mission. I began workshopping/sharing Unbossed and Unbowed with community groups, libraries, schools. Then, I started touring across the country, where my work caught the attention of political leaders, community members, activists. Now, I’m determined to bring Shirley Chisholm’s story to mainstream audiences, especially to the younger generation. Shirley’s voice can make a difference.”