SEX WITCH THE MUSICAL Comes to Soho Playhouse Next Month

Sex Witch The Musical has announced an upcoming three-week run at the Soho Playhouse in NYC, kicking off on April 19th after wowing audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe fest and in several cities across the U.S. This solo musical comedy from the mind and memory of Maggie Lalley tells the story of the comedian on her demented and hilarious journey through a two-person teen witch sex cult. At the mercy of her then best friend Bethany's manipulative charm, Maggie was convinced that she and Bethany were teen witches right up until Bethany betrayed her. Using stand up comedy, storytelling, and wacky original music, Lalley manages to turn this honest tale of trauma into a hysterical solo show.

Says Lalley: "This completely true story explores my relationship to cult mentality, mind control, folie a deux (a psychological term that means madness between two) sexual abuse, lgbtq exploration, witchcraft, love, mid 2000s popular culture, millennial celebrity culture, and, wait for it... Harry Potter."

Sex Witch The Musical has toured all over the United States and was critically acclaimed in the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She has performed to sold out audiences in New York, Boston, Austin and LA, and was critically acclaimed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. And now Lalley is gearing up for another NYC run at the Soho Playhouse.

Tickets are available through the Soho Playhouse website.