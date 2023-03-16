Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SEX WITCH THE MUSICAL Comes to Soho Playhouse Next Month

Performances run April 19-May 6.

Mar. 16, 2023  
Sex Witch The Musical has announced an upcoming three-week run at the Soho Playhouse in NYC, kicking off on April 19th after wowing audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe fest and in several cities across the U.S. This solo musical comedy from the mind and memory of Maggie Lalley tells the story of the comedian on her demented and hilarious journey through a two-person teen witch sex cult. At the mercy of her then best friend Bethany's manipulative charm, Maggie was convinced that she and Bethany were teen witches right up until Bethany betrayed her. Using stand up comedy, storytelling, and wacky original music, Lalley manages to turn this honest tale of trauma into a hysterical solo show.

Says Lalley: "This completely true story explores my relationship to cult mentality, mind control, folie a deux (a psychological term that means madness between two) sexual abuse, lgbtq exploration, witchcraft, love, mid 2000s popular culture, millennial celebrity culture, and, wait for it... Harry Potter."

Sex Witch The Musical has toured all over the United States and was critically acclaimed in the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She has performed to sold out audiences in New York, Boston, Austin and LA, and was critically acclaimed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. And now Lalley is gearing up for another NYC run at the Soho Playhouse.

Tickets are available through the Soho Playhouse website.



LA CAIDA DE RAFAEL TRUJILLO By Award-Winning Carmen Rivera, To Be Presented By Teatro C&ia Photo
LA CAIDA DE RAFAEL TRUJILLO By Award-Winning Carmen Rivera, To Be Presented By Teatro Círculo
TEATRO CÍRCULO, one of the leading bilingual Latino theatre companies in New York City, continues its 2023 Season from April 14 to 30 at Chain Theatre (312 West 36th St., 3rd floor, NYC) with 'La caída de Rafael Trujillo' (The Downfall of Rafael Trujillo) by award-winning playwright Carmen Rivera, a play that delves into the last phase of the life of the controversial ruler of the Dominican Republic who governed his country with an iron fist for more than 30 years.
Out of the Box Theatrics To Present Staged Readings of THE END OF ALL FLESH Photo
Out of the Box Theatrics To Present Staged Readings of THE END OF ALL FLESH
In 2023, Out of the Box Theatrics (2022 Drama Desk nominee for Baby) will present staged readings of four new works as part of their annual Building the Box Series. The Series will kick off with THE END OF ALL FLESH, a post-Apocalyptic bluegrass musical by Tony Award winner Greg Kotis (Urinetown). It will be presented March 27 at 1PM and 7PM at TheaterLab.
Ruth Negga, Katy Davis & More to Star in 2022-23 Transatlantic Commissions Program Rea Photo
Ruth Negga, Katy Davis & More to Star in 2022-23 Transatlantic Commissions Program Readings
Irish Repertory Theatre and Fishamble: The New Play Company announced additional casting for the west coast dates for the inaugural readings of their first collaboration, the 2022-23 Transatlantic Commissions Program.
Dominic Colón & Roger Q. Mason to Star in THE PINK Developmental Reading at 59E Photo
Dominic Colón & Roger Q. Mason to Star in THE PINK Developmental Reading at 59E59 Theaters
Casting has been announced for the developmental reading of THE PINK by acclaimed Black Filipinx playwright and Kilroys List honoree Roger Q. Mason, presented by Breaking the Binary Theatre in association with Primary Stages as part of the Creative Access Grant Reading Series with Primary Stages.

