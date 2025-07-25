SAW THE MUSICAL: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OF SAW Will Close Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cult hit Off Broadway show SAW The Musical The Unauthorized Parody of Saw announces closing for Sunday September 28th after a two years Off-Broadway. For info and tickets visit www.sawthemusical.com.

Upcoming National Tour stops include Los Angeles, CA (Hudson Theatres Mainstage, Now Playing through end of year); Fargo, ND (Fargo Theatre - August 11, 2025), Sioux Falls, SD (Washington Pavilion, Aug 14 - 17), LaCrosse, Wisconsin (Aug 19th - 21st), Minneapolis, MN (Pantages Theater - Aug 23rd), Chicago, IL (Aug 25 – 31, 2025), St. Louis, MO (September 5th -28th), Kansas City, MO (October 2nd - 26th), Omaha, NE (Benson Theater - October 27 & 28 2025), Greeley, CO (Union Colony Civic Center, Oct 30 & 31 2025), with Salem, MA (October 9th - November 9th) & Colorado Springs (November 6-30) & Las Vegas, NV (December 25 - Jan 19th 2026), with Texas, Tennessee, Portland, Maine & more planned for 2026. Exact dates, locations, and to purchase tickets can be viewed by visiting www.sawthemusical.com/national-tour.

SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody began performances Off-Broadway’s AMT Theatre on Sept 16, 2023 and will celebrate its two year anniversary Off-Broadway at the New Box Theater on September 14th, 2025 with a 6pm performance. The closing performance gala is September 28th.

"SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw brings the iconic horror film to life on stage with a wickedly funny twist. SAW The Musical has gone beyond what any of us thought possible for New York and its US Tour in general. I am immensely proud to produce this piece to continued success even after its New York closing to continue its National Tour at least through 2026 and possibly longer. And we anticipate there are many more exciting announcements to come. We as a team invite you to celebrate with us the 2 year achievements of this unique & remarkable New York cast & crew. Don’t miss the last chance to see the Off-Broadway cast in a love story entangled in traps, secrets, and unexpected humor, pushing the boundaries of entertainment with a dash of explicit fun." Cooper Jordan, Creator and Producer

SAW The Musical hilariously captures the events of the first movie, parodying the Saw that started it all, following from where Lawrence Gordon and Adam Stanheight find each other for the first time in the bathroom trap. Will they follow "the rules" as they discover each other's secrets? Will they escape the game in time and saw right through? A love story with fluidity (and lots more fluids), SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw is Little Shop of Horrors meets Avenue Q, pushing the boundary on sexuality and how to love.

Created by Cooper Jordan (DEX! A Killer Musical, The Rat Pack Undead), SAW The Musical has a book by Award -Winning Writer Zoe Ann Jordan (Virtuoso - NYCHFF) and music & lyrics by Patrick Spencer & Anthony De Angelis (An Axemas Story), and directed & choreographed by Tony Award Winner Stephanie Rosenberg (Easter Bunny HOP! LIVE; Co-Producer: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Anastasia) with music directed by Leigh Pomeranz (DEX! A Killer Musical) and fight direction by Dan Renkin (All My Sons, DEX! A Killer Musical). The Musical is produced by Cooper Jordan, Saw The Musical Parody LLC, Stephanie Rosenberg, Merciful Delusions Productions, Todd Grodnick, June Rachelson-Ospa, Larry Minion and more. Cooper Jordan is the Lead Producer.