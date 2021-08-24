Robert Cuccioli, Karen Ziemba and More to Star in Revival of MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION

Gingold Theatrical Group will return to live, in-person performance with a rare revival of Bernard Shaw's Mrs. Warren's Profession starring Robert Cuccioli, David Lee Huynh, Alvin Keith, Nicole King, Raphael Nash Thompson, and Tony® Award winner Karen Ziemba as Mrs. Warren. Katya Collazo and Max Roll will serve as understudies. The design team will include Brian Prather, scenic design; Asa Benally, costumes; Jamie Roderick, lighting; and Frederick Kennedy, sound. April Kline will serve as production stage manager.



Directed by David Staller, this limited Off-Broadway engagement will begin performances on Tuesday October 12th at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues) and continue through November 20th only. Opening Night is set for Wednesday October 27th.

"The struggle for equal rights has always been the hot topic for Bernard Shaw. Mrs. Warren's Profession (1895) was considered so incendiary in its time that it was banned for years in Britain and, when it finally debuted here in New York City, the entire cast was arrested on opening night. It's not the plot point of prostitution that offended the officials, but the notion that a woman would struggle to create a successful life for herself in spite of the constraints set against her by law and society, and thrive without apology. With this, our return to Theatre Row after the COVID-19 shutdown, we have a dream cast to bring you this highly entertaining story involving a mother and daughter who, for the first time, reveal their true self to each other. The issue of women's rights, in particular, permeates all of Shaw's work and perhaps never, before or since, has this socio-political cause been more explosively examined," said GTG Artistic Director David Staller. "We feel like pioneers! Though most every other full union off-Broadway theatre company at our budget level have either postponed or cancelled their return to live performance in the autumn, we're determined to join the community full-throttle, and we plan on letting nothing stop us. All cast, staff, and audience members will be fully vaccinated and every possible safety guideline will be followed."

Inspired by the artistry and activism of George Bernard Shaw, the Gingold Theatrical Group creates theatre and theatre-related programs that promote Shaw's humanitarian ideals including universal human rights, the freedom of thought and speech, and the equality of all living beings. Programs include full Off-Broadway productions as part of the Shaw New York annual festival, the Project Shaw monthly reading series, outreach and education programs, as well as the cultivation of new plays through GTG's Speakers' Corner writers' group. All of GTG's programming is designed to inspire lively discussion and peaceful activism with issues related to human rights, the freedom of speech, and individual liberty. This was the purpose behind all of Shaw's work and why GTG chose him as the guide toward helping create a more tolerant and inclusive world through the exploration of the Arts.

Founded in 2006 by David Staller, GTG has carved a permanent niche for the work of George Bernard Shaw within the social and cultural life of New York City, and, through the Project Shaw reading series made history in 2009 as the first company ever to present performances of every one of Shaw's 65 plays (including full-length works, one-acts and sketches). GTG brings together performers, critics, students, academics and the general public with the opportunity to explore and perform theatrical work inspired by the humanitarian and activist values that Shaw championed. Through performances, symposiums, educational programs, new play development, and outreach, GTG encourages all people to rejoice in the possibilities of the future.

Gingold Theatrical Group's Project Shaw made history in 2009 as the first company ever to present performances of every one of Shaw's 65 plays (including full-length works, one-acts and sketches). Since 2013, they also present works by writers who share Shaw's activist socio-political views embracing human rights and free speech, including work by Chekhov, Ibsen, Elizabeth Robins, Rachel Crothers, Pinero, Wilde, Barrie, and Harley Granville-Barker.

Performance schedules and ticketing information for Mrs. Warren's Profession will be forthcoming. All performances will take place at Theater Row (410 West 42nd Street between 9th and Dyer Avenues). The performance will run 100 minutes, without an intermission.

For more information about Mrs. Warren's Profession or any of the programs at Gingold Theatrical Group, call 212/355-7823, email info@gingoldgroup.org, or visit www.gingoldgroup.org online.