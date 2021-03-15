Robert Cuccioli, James Rana and More to Star in Virtual Presentation of HOME SWEET HOMELAND

Amas Musical Theatre will present a virtual presentation of "Home Sweet Homeland" a one-act play by Joanna Rush. It will launch online beginning March 29, 2021 and will be available on demand through April 4, 2021. Tickets are free, but reservations are required at www.amasmusical.org. All proceeds will benefit Amas Musical Theatre's education programs.

Trapped in a building across the street from the World Trade Center on 9/11, Home Sweet Homeland is the story of a family and the Angel of Stand-Up Comedy who watches over them. Based on Joanna Rush's own experience, they work to take control of their lives and find a way back to the new normal.

Directed by Lynne Taylor-Corbett, the cast features Jonathan Brody (A Bronx Tale, Amazing Grace), Robert Cuccioli (Jekylll & Hyde, Les Miserables), James Rana (The Band's Visit, The Government Inspector), Laila Robins (The Herbal Bed, The Apple Family Plays), Joanna Rush (KICK!, Accidental Mummies), Chuja Seo, Sophia Stzougros and Mia Mei Williamson (Once on This Island). The stage manager is Brian Lawton. The assistant stage manager Benjamin A. Vigil. Casting by Carol Hanzel.

"This year marks the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 though sometimes it seems like yesterday," states Donna Trinkoff, Amas Producing Director. "The City emerged from that tragedy with strength and resiliency. This story has such resonance for today and for all the despair and fear we are all going through during this time of Covid. Home Sweet Homeland gives us heart in knowing that we will come through this, as well."