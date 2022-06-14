Robert Cuccioli & Edward James Hyland to Star in UNCLE TED: SCENES FROM THE MCCARRICK REPORT Reading

The Peccadillo Theater Company will present Edward James Hyland and Robert Cuccioli in Uncle Ted: Scenes from the McCarrick Report, a new play by Dan Wackerman, directed by Michael Parva with John Fitzgibbon, Daren Kelly, Robert Verlaque, Kersti Bryan, Jonathan Brody, Jim Schubin, Michael Castillejos, John Mahanna, Haden Bercy, Luke Cawley, Tony Triano.

The staged reading will benefit SNAP: the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests.

Based on the Vatican's shocking 2020 Report on the defrocked Archbishop of Washington, D.C., Uncle Ted tells the story of Theodore McCarrick's rise to power in the Roman Catholic Church while grooming and abusing literally dozens of young men and boys. Employing verbatim testimony from the Report itself, Uncle Ted is the suspense-filled story of institutional cover-up and exposure, and of the ripple effects of the scandal in the life of an innocent priest.

Thursday, June 16th, 2022, 2pm

Theatre at St. Clement's

423 W. 46th Street (just west of Ninth Avenue)

Edward James Hyland (Cardinal Theodore McCarrick) Theatre includes Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Machinal; Arcadia; The Man Who Had All the Luck; The Price; Ah, Wilderness! Off-Broadway: Julius Caesar, Troilus and Cressida (Shakespeare in the Park). Regional: Other People's Money (Long Wharf Theatre); Othello, Electra, Harry's Friendly Service, The Tempest, Mary Stuart and Much Ado About Nothing (Pittsbugh Public Theater); Hamlet (Hartford Stage); Invisible Man (Huntington Theatre Company); White Christmas (Paper Mill Playhouse); The Heavens Are Hung in Black (Ford's Theatre); Passion Play (Arena Stage); Macbeth (Shakespeare Theatre Company, DC). Television includes "Bull," "Mr. Robot," "The Leftovers," "Boardwalk Empire," "Law & Order." Film includes Café Society, Bridge of Spies, Three Days in August.

Robert Cuccioli (Fr. Radcliff) is known by many for his riveting, critically acclaimed TONY nominated performance as mad scientist, Dr. Jekyll, and his sinister alter ego, Mr. Hyde, in the Frank Wildhorn/Leslie Bricusse smash Broadway hit musical Jekyll & Hyde, for which he also received the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and FANY Awards for "Outstanding Actor in a Musical". Prior to his successful Broadway run, he dazzled audiences, as well as critics alike across America in the show's national touring company. He was honored with Chicago's prestigious Joseph Jefferson Award during Jekyll & Hyde's successful 34-week tour. Prior to Jekyll & Hyde, in 1991, he shared the Outer Critics Circle Award for "Brilliant Ensemble Performance" in the highly-acclaimed Kander and Ebb review, And The World Goes 'Round. He followed that with the critically acclaimed, highly successful off-Broadway production of The Rothschilds where he played Nathan at Circle in the Square (downtown). In 2015, he revisited the show, this time as Mayer Rothschild in the newly-minted critically acclaimed revisal Rothschild and Sons at The York Theatre. That production was brought to the off-West End London stage in 2018 where Robert garnered an Offie nomination for "Leading Actor in a Musical". Robert made his Broadway debut as Javert in Les Miserables in 1993, and after Jekyll & Hyde, returned to Broadway again in 2012 lighting up the stage with his high-flying performance in the dual role of Dr. Norman Osborn/The Green Goblin in the rock musical Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark. Until COVID-19 rocked the nation and the world he was set to open off-Broadway in the Irish Repertory Theatre's production of A Touch of the Poet starring as Con Melody. He was seen the previous 2019 off-Broadway season as Caesar in the acclaimed production of Caesar & Cleopatra (NY Times Critic's Pick), and in the Red Bull Theatre's production of The White Devil (NY Times Critic's Pick).

Michael Parva (Director) is the Artistic Director of the acclaimed The Directors Company, where he developed, directed numerous new plays and adaptions including the stage adaption of Terms of Endearment by Dan Gordon starring Molly Ringwald, and the world premiere's of The Road To Damascus by Tom Dulack and Almost Home, by Walter Anderson. Over the years he has had the privilege of directing the work of many exceptional playwrights including Avow by Bill C. Davis, Drifting Elegant by Stephen Belber, winner of the first Development Award from The Kennedy Center. Additional credits include Concrete Christ Trilogy with Philip Seymour Hoffman & Kristin Johnston and Trudy Blue by Marsha Norman with Judith Ivey for the Actors Studio, Murder in the First by Dan Gordon featuring Chad Kimball and Guy Burnet and the award winning production of Irena's Vow, on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre, starring Tovah Feldshuh. Additionally, Michael directed the acclaimed world premiere of Martin Luther on Trial by Chris Cragin-Day and Max McLean launched in Washington, D.C. before an extensive National Tour and most recently Paradise Lost, a new adaption by Tom Dulack for an Off Broadway run when the Pandemic struck.

Dan Wackerman (Playwright) is an OBIE Award-winning director and the artistic director of the Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award-winning Peccadillo Theater Company. Playwrighting credits include You Deserve To Be Happy, The Fluke, Fancy, a Country Jukebox Musical (world premiere, Meadow Brook Theatre, 2021) and Sweet William.

The Peccadillo Theater Company is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 arts organization dedicated to the rediscovery of classic American theater, particularly those works which, despite their obvious literary and theatrical value, are not regularly revived.

SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, is a support and advocacy organization for survivors of religious and institutional sexual abuse. Originally established in 1989 by Barbara Blaine, a survivor from Toledo, OH, what began as one small support group in Chicago has now expanded to a worldwide network of more than 30,000 survivors and advocates from around the globe. Today SNAP provides virtual and in-person support groups for anyone who was abused in any religious denomination or institutional group regardless of if they were abused as a child or adult, and has chapters in countries like New Zealand, Australia, and France.