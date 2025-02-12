Ring of Keys to Bring QUEERING THE CANON: A RETROSPECTIVE to Joe's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



RING OF KEYS brings QUEERING THE CANON: A RETROSPECTIVE to Joe's Pub. Queering the Canon: A Retrospective | A Benefit for Ring of Keys will take place on Monday, March 17, at 9:30pm at Joe's Pub in New York and streaming worldwide.

The gala will include the latest installment of the organization's Queering the Canon series, with Queering the Canon: A Retrospective. The Series reimagines beloved canonical songs as more expansive and inclusive through casting and performance. Audiences will experience these songs queered alongside a new canon of works written in response to the originals. Queering the Canon: A Retrospective is a roundup of song pairings from past Queering the Canon concerts. The new canon songs are penned by writers Joanna Burns (she/her), Andi Lee Carter (he/they), Lucier&Rose (they/she), Lindsey Augusta Mercer (they/them) (Mrs. Dalloway), Zeniba Now (she/her) (Take The Lead) & Rodney Bush (he/him), Anessa Marie Scolpini (she/her) (Cabaret) and Pearl Rhein (she/her) (The Great Comet).

A full slate of performers will be released at a later date. In addition to the concert, the evening will include a silent auction featuring exclusive items, customized experiences, and food and travel packages. Audiences will also hear from Keys and other artists who have been positively impacted by Ring of Keys' work.

