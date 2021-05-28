Rich Little to Make NY Theatrical Debut in TRIAL ON THE POTOMAC - THE IMPEACHMENT OF RICHARD NIXON

Just as Quentin Tarantino suggested an alternate reality to one of the industry's most famous scandals in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," George Bugatti, takes our country's most notorious scandal and asks "What if ... President Richard M. Nixon had not resigned?," "What if ... One young lawyer uncovered a shocking truth?" and What if ... Nixon had fought back?" in "Trial on the Potomac, The Impeachment of Richard Nixon." The concept is a powerful one and these are the questions answered in Bugatti's play-based on the book, "The Real Watergate Scandal," by Geoff Shepard, a lawyer who worked in the Nixon White House during the Watergate scandal. Like the book that inspired it, the play brings to light Shepard's real-life findings, newly discovered evidence revealing a conspiracy to destroy the Nixon presidency. Bugatti's play, starring the legendary Rich Little in the dramatic role of Nixon, takes these revelations and puts them on trial, with new evidence and documents. A trial that could, in fact, prove Nixon did not act criminally in the Watergate scandal! But, at very least, it shows evidence of prosecutorial and judicial misconduct.

Rich Little: A master mimic of more than 200 voices, including U.S. Presidents: John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, both George Bushes, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden ... Rich Little has a voice for every administration. Infamous for his skewering of political figures, Little has charmed, amused, intrigued and entertained politicians from here to his native Canada. He entertained at both of Reagan's presidential inaugurations and got to know the Reagans very well during that time. President Reagan used to tell Little, "You do me better than I do." In addition to Mr Little, the cast includes Tom Gregory as House Impeachment Manager, Peter Rodino.



WHEN: Opening Night - Friday, August 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM (EST) through Sept 4th, 2021

WHERE: Theatre At St Clements, 423 W 46th Street, New York City, NY 10036

