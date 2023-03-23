Review: THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Hotel Engages Audiences with Style and Verve

The McKittrick Hotel is now presenting the captivating and exciting National Theatre of Scotland production of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart. Produced by The Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh & Doouble M. Arts & Events, this one-of-a-kind show was created by David Greig and Wils Wilson. Superbly written by Greig and directed by Wilson, the creative team also includes design by Georgia McGuinness, movement by Janice Parker, and musical direction by Alasdair Macrae.

The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart is performed in The McKittrick's Club Car that has been transformed into a vibrant Scottish Pub, the ideal setting for this award winning production. We attended on Monday night with an audience that thoroughly enjoyed every minute of the show. The run is on a strictly limited engagement through April 30, so get your tickets!

In the story, Prudencia Hart, a dedicated Scottish folk music scholar, defends her long-term research into the genre, although her ideas are considered by some to be too traditional. Through a whirlwind of entrancing and often comical events, audiences will be transported to a blinding snowstorm, view an academic conference, traverse village streets, visit a raucous karaoke bar, and experience Satan's abode. The fast-paced action unfolds all around the audience. You just never know what will happen next or if one of the characters will be performing right at your table.

The full Scottish cast proves to be master storytellers and remarkable musicians as they portray the tale with style and verve. This multi-talented troupe features Ewan Black, Charlene Boyd, Charlie West, Natali McCleary, and Gavin Jon Wright. With the exception of Charlene Boyd who plays the character, Prudencia Hart, the troupe seamlessly assumes multiple roles to keep the story flowing.

You may just leave The McKittrick vowing to go back and see The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart again. Tell a friend to tell a friend and gather your group for a night of excellent, engaging and unique theatre.

A bit of Scotland is now downtown in NYC. Performances of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart are offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7:30PM; Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 7PM; with a matinee on Saturdays at 2PM. Tickets are priced at $109.50. The doors open 30-45 minutes before show time so grab a drink and get comfortable. The running time is 2 hours and 15 minutes, including intermission.

Sleep No More, Speakeasy Magick, and At The Illusionist's Table are also currently running at the hotel. For tickets and information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

Photo Credit: Lena Nicholson