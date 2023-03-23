Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Hotel Engages Audiences with Style and Verve

Review: THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Hotel Engages Audiences with Style and Verve

THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART

Mar. 23, 2023  

The McKittrick Hotel is now presenting the captivating and exciting National Theatre of Scotland production of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart. Produced by The Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh & Doouble M. Arts & Events, this one-of-a-kind show was created by David Greig and Wils Wilson. Superbly written by Greig and directed by Wilson, the creative team also includes design by Georgia McGuinness, movement by Janice Parker, and musical direction by Alasdair Macrae.

The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart is performed in The McKittrick's Club Car that has been transformed into a vibrant Scottish Pub, the ideal setting for this award winning production. We attended on Monday night with an audience that thoroughly enjoyed every minute of the show. The run is on a strictly limited engagement through April 30, so get your tickets!

Review: THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Hotel Engages Audiences with Style and Verve

In the story, Prudencia Hart, a dedicated Scottish folk music scholar, defends her long-term research into the genre, although her ideas are considered by some to be too traditional. Through a whirlwind of entrancing and often comical events, audiences will be transported to a blinding snowstorm, view an academic conference, traverse village streets, visit a raucous karaoke bar, and experience Satan's abode. The fast-paced action unfolds all around the audience. You just never know what will happen next or if one of the characters will be performing right at your table.

The full Scottish cast proves to be master storytellers and remarkable musicians as they portray the tale with style and verve. This multi-talented troupe features Ewan Black, Charlene Boyd, Charlie West, Natali McCleary, and Gavin Jon Wright. With the exception of Charlene Boyd who plays the character, Prudencia Hart, the troupe seamlessly assumes multiple roles to keep the story flowing.

Review: THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Hotel Engages Audiences with Style and Verve

You may just leave The McKittrick vowing to go back and see The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart again. Tell a friend to tell a friend and gather your group for a night of excellent, engaging and unique theatre.

A bit of Scotland is now downtown in NYC. Performances of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart are offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7:30PM; Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 7PM; with a matinee on Saturdays at 2PM. Tickets are priced at $109.50. The doors open 30-45 minutes before show time so grab a drink and get comfortable. The running time is 2 hours and 15 minutes, including intermission.

Sleep No More, Speakeasy Magick, and At The Illusionist's Table are also currently running at the hotel. For tickets and information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

Photo Credit: Lena Nicholson



FUENTA OVEJUNA to be Presented at Theatre for a New Audience in April Photo
FUENTA OVEJUNA to be Presented at Theatre for a New Audience in April
Theatre for a New Audience will present the Off-Broadway premiere in English of the great Spanish author Lope de Vega’s Fuente Ovejuna (1612), translated by the late British poet, novelist, and playwright Adrian Mitchell.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for ON THE RIGHT TRACK at AMT Theater Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for ON THE RIGHT TRACK at AMT Theater
Check out rehearsal photos for On The Right Track at AMT Theater!
Photos: See Raja Feather Kelly, Sarah Ruhl & More at the 2023 Susan Smith Blackburn Pr Photo
Photos: See Raja Feather Kelly, Sarah Ruhl & More at the 2023 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Event
See photos from the 2023 Susan Smith Backburn Prize event.
Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Leland Fowler & More to Star in THIS LAND WAS MADE World Prem Photo
Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Leland Fowler & More to Star in THIS LAND WAS MADE World Premiere at Vineyard Theatre
Vineyard Theatre has announced the cast and design team for the World Premiere of This Land Was Made, written by Tori Sampson. See how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


SLOW WINE-A Press and Trade Showcase of Top Producers and The Slow Wine GuideSLOW WINE-A Press and Trade Showcase of Top Producers and The Slow Wine Guide
March 28, 2023

The Slow Wine World Tour 2023 recently had their New York City event at Eataly Downtown. The press and trade gatherings have toured the U.S. in cities that included San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, and Miami.
JALAO NYC Opens Courtyard for Outdoor DiningJALAO NYC Opens Courtyard for Outdoor Dining
March 28, 2023

The courtyard at Jalao NYC opens Monday, March 20 and it's ideal for outdoor dining. With authentic Dominican cuisine, tropical-inspired cocktails and live merengue and bachata musical performances.
REYNOLDS WRAP Hot Easter Ham RecipesREYNOLDS WRAP Hot Easter Ham Recipes
March 27, 2023

Foil icon, Reynolds is bringing the heat to your Easter Spread with three new unique HOT HAM recipes.
Master Mixologist: Simon Sebbah of THE WALLACE LOUNGE on the Upper West SideMaster Mixologist: Simon Sebbah of THE WALLACE LOUNGE on the Upper West Side
March 27, 2023

We had the pleasure of interviewing Simon about his career and The Wallace Lounge for our 'Master Mixologist' feature.
LEVAIN BAKERY Debuts Caramel Coconut Chocolate Chip CookiesLEVAIN BAKERY Debuts Caramel Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookies
March 26, 2023

The iconic Levain Bakery is launching a new, spring cookie flavor, Caramel Coconut Chocolate Chip.
share