SPAIN FOOD NATION SUMMIT 2024 at Mercado Little Spain

The Spain Food Nation Summit 2024 recently happened in October at Mercado Little Spain in Hudson Yards. This exclusive summit was a groundbreaking new initiative that brought together top influencers and thought leaders from the food and wine industries to explore cutting-edge research, the latest market trends, and innovative strategies for success.

As part of the exciting event, Broadwayworld attended the Spanish Great Match that started at 12:00 PM. This walk around tasting for press and trade featured wines and gourmet products like cheese, jamón, and more from top Spanish producers.

The entire event encouraged people to “Eat & Drink Spain” with the country’s outstanding products.

Check out some of the photos of producers that participated in the Spanish Great Match.

(Zamora Co.)

(Dominio de Eguren)

(Ferrer Miranda)

Lead Photo: Jorge Ordonez Selections - Photo Credit: Marina Kennedy

