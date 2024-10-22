BAR BLONDEAU in Brooklyn Presents Pre-Theatre Menu

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bar Blondeau, the acclaimed rooftop restaurant and bar at Brooklyn’s Wythe Hotel with sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline has, launched its pre-theater menu, which is a two-course prix-fixe menu available daily from 5pm to 8pm for $45.

With nearby venues like Brooklyn Bowl, Music Hall of Williamsburg, Nitehawk Cinema, and The Second City, Bar Blondeau stands out as a prime destination for dinner, drinks, or bites ahead of showtime. The new pre-theater menu, which now offers one of the best deals in the area, includes a two-course meal with an apetizer and entree for $45 per person.

Choice of appetizer includes:

Beet and Fig Salad with marcona almonds, formaggio di fossa, and buckwheat

Bang Island Mussel Salad with cucumber, freekeh, and dill

Choice of entree includes:

Heritage Pork with gigante bean, artichoke, and salsa verde

Honey Spiced Duck Leg with carrot râpée, cornichon, tarragon

Steelhead Trout with tomato concasse, green olive, and basil

The menu at Bar Blondeau is led by James Beard Award-nominated chef Aidan O’Neal who leads Wythe’s accoladed food and beverage program at the property, which also includes Le Crocodile, the neighborhood brasserie that has named one of “The 100 Best Restaurants in New York City in 2024”.

Bar Blondeau is located at the Wythe Hotel, 80 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, New York, 11249. Cal 718.460.80 or visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Wythe Hotel

