HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS – There's Something for Everyone in NYC

From comedy to food, drink, music and costume contests, there are events leading up to Halloween and on Halloween night that shouldn’t be missed. Check out our roundup of different venues where you can get in on all the fun. Visit the websites and make some plans!

Paradise Club will deliver NYC’s ultimate Halloween party on 10/26 and 10/27 filled with aerialists, dancers, and haunted performances throughout the evening. Behind this spectacle, enjoy a curated lineup of Rose Gold DJs, headlined by Jesse RoseGold. Guests are invited to dance the night away on the vibrant, colorful dance floor, or step out onto the enclosed patio for breathtaking NYC views. Costumes are required for entry, so guests should come dressed to impress for an unforgettable night in the heart of Times Square’s most inventive and high-energy venue.

The Stand NYC – On Oct 31st, the venue is having Halloween Open Bar, Comedy Show & Party Tickets with open bar $50, show only $30 + fees. Get ready to howl with laughter (and maybe terror) this Halloween at The Stand NYC, the city's premier comedy club and restaurant! On October 31st, they're serving up a triple threat of Halloween hilarity with the team behind Terrifier 3 and comedian host, Sienna Hubert-Ross. The evening includes a pre-show open bar (7-8pm) with drinks courtesy of Superbird Tequila and special guests like host Sienna Hubert-Ross and Lucas Zelnick, a ‘killer’ comedy show lineup (8pm) that'll have you dying of laughter (don’t worry, they will bring you back to life). And the finale - a late-night Halloween party (10pm) with DJs, a tattoo artist, and a scary appearance by Terrifier's Art the Clown. Costumes strongly encouraged – to show off your killer costume. Tickets required for the open bar and comedy show, but entry to the party is free! Don't miss this frightfully funny night – grab your ghoulfriends and get ready to howl!

Joanne Trattoria presents “The Monster Ball and Halloweek Entertainment." The Upper West Side’s intimate speakeasy dinner theater owned by Lady Gaga’s father Joe Germanotta, is hosting The Monster Ball: A special edition of its weekly Drag Me To Joanne’s drag & dinner show, produced and hosted by Jupiter Genesis who will be joined by by NXTHING on October 30th. The restaurant will serve exclusively from its special three course prix-fixe menu ($39.95.pp) featuring crowd favorites including a plate of Arancini & signature Meatballs made with its signature family recipe to share, signature salads, it’s famous Chicken Parm and of course Cannoli for dessert. To get into the celebratory mood, guests will have the option to upgrade their pre-fixe with optional bottomless house wine for an additional $24.95/pp or Bottomless Sangria for an additional $34.95/pp. Guests attending The Monster Ball are strongly encouraged to arrive to dinner dressed up as their favorite Gaga to participate in its costume contest! Prize winners will receive: Grand Prize: Special edition framed poster from Lady Gaga’s The Born This Way Ball tour; Second Prize: Bottles of its proprietary Gaga Red and Gaga White wines along with a copy of the Joanne Trattoria Cookbook; and Third: A bottle of its Joanne Red and a bottle of Joanne White.

Somewhere Nowhere - You can escape to Somewhere Nowhere NYC this Halloween, the city's highest nightclub and rooftop, where breathtaking skyline views meet electrifying beats. The venue’s fairytale decor will transform into a world of eerie, mutated creatures and surreal, transformed surroundings, creating an unsettlingly beautiful realm unlike anything the venue has seen before. Highlights include: October 25th: Its Annual Villain's Ball) headlined by rapper Sheck Wes, tickets start at $56.19 including taxes and fees; October 26th: Creatures of the Night with Rick Wonder and Temil, tickets start at $82.74 including taxes and fees; October 27th: Creatures of the Forest party presented by Forest Döwn Under with Oscar G, tickets start at $42.93 including taxes and fees; On Halloween Night, Somewhere Nowhere welcomes Tech House Star Claptone with support by Julian Gjaci, Mock and Akhy, tickets start at $56.19 including taxes and fees.

For the first time, Somewhere Nowhere will host a special celebration of Dia de los Muertos celebration (Nov 1st) presented by Areyto NYC from 6:00 - 11:00 PM. Guests can immerse themselves in this vibrant Mexican tradition honoring ancestors with a captivating blend of music, rituals, and performances curated by one of New York’s most storied names in Latin Nightlife, DJ Geko Jones. In addition to the cumbiaton, tribal guarachero, Latin house and perreo remixes to get your culo shaking, this fiesta especíal will feature tarot reading and alter by Chiquita Brujita with tickets starting at $42.93 including fees. After 11:00 PM, Somewhere Nowhere will host Bobby Shmurda for a special live performance during its nightlife hours along with a DJ set by Nathan Leong alongside Firpo b2b Shane Doss and Lohrasp Kansara b2b Siwell with tickets starting at $56.19 including taxes and fees.

Creamline – This favorite spot has inviting events and delicious treats. On Thursday, October 24th from 7 - 9 pm, bring friends for boozy pumpkin carving. Tickets are $55, which includes a choice of a burger or sandwich, side, and two drink tickets, which can be redeemed for beer, wine, or a boozy milkshake. Also, for Halloween, Creamline is collaborating with the iconic Economy Candy to bring back their limited-time Halloween Trick or Treat Milkshake, made with all of your favorite Halloween candies, including Reese’s Mini Cups, Crunch Bars, and Kit Kats.

DESERT 5 SPOT in Brooklyn presents “FROM DUSK TILL DAWN’ HALLOWEEN PARTY” – It will happen on Thursday, October 31st from 8:00 pm to late. Saddle up for a wild Halloween night as Desert 5 Spot, New York's newest country music destination, transforms into From Dusk Till Dawn featuring thrills, chills, and country music with live performances by Velvetina Taylor, The Temptress Lilith, and more; a costume contest with devilish prizes; and blood curling cocktails that’ll wake the dead.

Rosevale Cocktail Room & Starchild Rooftop invites you to Jump Between Hell & Heaven at "A Night of Angels and Demons" on Saturday, October 26 - Start your night in the depths of Hell at Rosevale Cocktail Room and work your way up to our dancing Heaven at Starchild Rooftop this Halloweekend to indulge your naughty and nice sides. DJ performances by GOOTZ & Monty will keep the energy high, and ticket options with a 2-hour open bar option will have tantalizing cocktail options for an unforgettable night. Angelic or devilish attire is encouraged (but not required).

The Bronze Owl is inviting adults to partake in an evening of “Owl’oween” fun on Thursday, October 31 - It’s all treats and no tricks during Happy Hour from 5 pm - 7 pm where guests can enjoy an array of complimentary popcorn and mixed candy bags to pair with festive drinks such as the new Pumpkin Patch. This boozy Italian ice cocktail with Haku Vodka, Degroff Amaro, pumpkin, blood orange, lemon, and angostura bitters is served in a skeleton skull glass and specially priced at $15 for this night only. Beginning at 10 pm, the vibes turn mysterious and thrilling as the Owl’oween Masquerade starts. DJ Gale will spin spooky beats, while guests don complimentary owl masks and can strike a pose in the photo booth. Decorations such as cobwebs, skeleton owls and a smoke machine will fully envelop guests in the spooky spirit of the evening.

Loreley Beer Garden - The party pops up through November 3 at their "Halloween Haunted Ber Garden" with over-the-top Halloween décor, cocktails, daily specials, costume parties, and fan favorite pumpkin kegs! The kegs are actual hollowed out pumpkins filled with 60 or 120 ounces of Southern Tier Brewing Company’s Imperial Pumpking Ale, best enjoyed in the heated outdoor garden that will be transformed into a haunted spot filled with witches, zombies, ghouls, cobwebs, ghosts, corpses hanging from the ceiling, possessed babies and other bone chilling surprises.

