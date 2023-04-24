Review: SEBASTIAN TREVIÑO makes his principal role debut AS EMILIO ESTEFAN ON THE BROADWAY NATIONAL TOUR OF ON YOUR FEET!

On April 5th 2023 in Key West, Florida, Mexican actor and singer Sebastian Treviño stepped into the role of Emilio Estefan in the US National Tour of On Your Feet!

Sebastian has been part of the show's ensemble since the national tour begun in November 2022. He plays different characters on the show such as ¨Chris-Music Producer¨, ¨Dr. Neuwirth¨, ¨Gloria's Fan¨ and he also understudies Emilio. Just 2 hours before going on stage that night, Sebastián got the news that he would be playing Emilio Estefan since the main actor was not feeling well.

" Being an understudy is not an easy job because most of the time you work alone but on the other hand it gives you these unexpected and wonderful opportunities". Sebastian Treviño

Photo Credit: Javier Ivan Studio

Sebastian auditioned for the Spanish production of the show in January 2022 and weeks later was offered the role of "Phil, the producer". Unfortunately, while waiting for that answer , he was offered a job in the Musical The Pretty Pants Bandit , which he accepted and had to leave to Atlanta for the production of this show.

Later that year a new opportunity came up to audition for the National Tour of On Your Feet! Having made a strong impression with casting, Sebastian was invited to re audition. This time he was offered an enssamble role with various understudies which he accepted, culminating in his principal debut.

Gloria Estefan and Sebastian Treviño Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe

The story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, took the roads with the 2nd Broadway National Tour last November. This new production is directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado; performer of the original cast of OYF! Broadway and one of the most successful performers of the Broadway Latin Community. The show runs through May 2023 and to purchase tickets or see tour dates/cities click HERE.

On your feet! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. It opened on Broadway in 2015 starring the one and only Ana Villafañe, as the original Gloria Estefan. There have been several international and national productions and adaptations since then, like this 2nd National tour.

The Program of the show on April 5th, where Sebastian played emilio Estefan

Sebastian was born and raised in Monterrey, Mexico, where he did several theater productions. He made his professional theater debut in Mexico City in the musical Wicked and he continued his career in shows such as You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, Man of la Mancha and Rent. He had work on television for Tv Azteca with projects such as La Hija Pródiga, Un día Cualquiera, y Tres Milagros.

Since 2019 Sebastián lives in New York City. He studied performing arts at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in Manhattan, and has participated in shows such as The Jury and The Bandit in nice pants.

To know more about Sebastian Treviño visit www.sebastiantrevino.com