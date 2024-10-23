News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: MEDEA: A MUSICAL COMEDY Opens At Actors Temple Theatre

Medea: A Musical Comedy is open now at the Actors Temple Theatre in New York City.

By: Oct. 23, 2024
The cast of Off-Broadway's Medea: A Musical Comedy celebrated their opening night by joining the red carpet outside the Actors Temple Theatre in New York City's Theater District. Check out photos from opening night.

A campy and critically-acclaimed musical take on Euripides' MEDEA, written and directed by John Fisher, with Executive Producer Jon Zimmerman in association with Edmund Gaynes, cast members for Medea: A Musical Comedy include Jenna Arkontaky, Hunter Hope Barnett, Ryan Borgo-Christian, Anthony Chavers, John Fisher, Emily Sweeney Goldstein, Mike Kinzer, Darius Mullens, Laura Pachnos, and Bobby Weil. Standbys and understudies include Noah Hartwell, Daniel Kushner, Emerese Noel, and Joelle Smith.

Music Director Bobby Weil conducts on piano, with Ethan Gueldenzopf on drums.

Winner of six Bay Area Critics Circle Awards including “Best Musical,” the LA Weekly Award for “Best Musical,” and the GLAAD Media Award for “Best Theatre,” Medea: A Musical Comedy is the critically-acclaimed, kitschy musical version of Euripides' MEDEA. A theatre company is putting on a campy musical version of Medea. Paul, the super gay star and Elsa, playing the title role hate each other off-stage then suddenly find themselves falling in love, shockingly. The quintessential backstage story spirals out of control as the flamboyant director goes insane trying to keep the whole mess on track, with many twists, turns, and sequins along the way!

Photo Credit: Patrick Cashin

The Cast & Crew of Medea A Musical Comedy
The Cast & Crew of Medea A Musical Comedy

Playwright-Director John Fisher, Ryan Borgo-Christian
Playwright-Director John Fisher, Ryan Borgo-Christian

Ryan Borgo-Christian, Laura Pachnos
Ryan Borgo-Christian, Laura Pachnos

Laura Pachnos
Laura Pachnos

Laura Pachnos, Emily Sweeney Goldstein
Laura Pachnos, Emily Sweeney Goldstein

Emily Sweeney Goldstein
Emily Sweeney Goldstein

Darius Mullens
Darius Mullens

Mike Kinzer, Ryan Borgo-Christian
Mike Kinzer, Ryan Borgo-Christian

Mike Kinzer, Ryan Borgo-Christian
Mike Kinzer, Ryan Borgo-Christian

Anthony Chavers
Anthony Chavers

Anthony Chavers, Emily Sweeney Goldstein, Darius Mullens
Anthony Chavers, Emily Sweeney Goldstein, Darius Mullens

Hunter Hope Barnett
Hunter Hope Barnett

Producer Jon Zimmerman, Playwright-Director John Fisher
Producer Jon Zimmerman, Playwright-Director John Fisher



