Sofía Ameglio: Argentinian Talent Blending Dance and Acting in NYC

Sofía Ameglio, a professional dancer and actress from Buenos Aires, is making significant strides in New York City’s performing arts scene. An alumni of the Martha Graham School of Contemporary Dance—one of the oldest institutions of modern dance—Sofía has built a diverse career that combines her skills in dance and acting.

A Breakthrough in Music and Dance

In 2023, Sofía appeared in the production of a music video for the American artist Jude Icarus, performing in his new single, "All Things to All People." In this project, she showcased her contemporary dance skills, interacting dynamically with the artist and proving her strength as a 360° performer.

Following this collaboration, Sofía booked performances with the company AbunDance, participating in two dance festivals in 2023. Her work featured a blend of contemporary and jazz styles, with significant roles and standout parts in the choreographies. Her long, fluid movements, combined with her acting background, allowed her to convey deep emotions through her dance, a quality that is not often seen in contemporary choreography.

Photo Credit: Paul @the.thief.of.time

Commercial Work and Film Projects

In addition to her festival performances, Sofía recently worked on a commercial for Gourmia, a well-known American electronics brand. This project further highlights her ability to combine acting and dance in front of the camera. The commercial is set to air soon on television shopping channels.

Sofía also played the lead role in a feature film directed by Antonio Morales from Spain, where she plays the dark antagonist, Reagan. This character, while a challenge, allowed her to explore a complex side of acting.

“I thrive on portraying characters that are worlds apart from my own personality; it’s like stepping into a new life and exploring all its complexities.” Sofía reflecting her passion for diverse roles.

Photo taken from a scene of the film shot by the Director of Photography

Photo Credit: @_danilison

Musical Theatre Experience

Her experience in musical theatre includes a role in a production of “Ghost: La Sombra del Amor. The Musical” in Buenos Aires, where she played Molly, the lead character. Additionally, she performed as a villain in "Rock and Love" at Teatro La Mueca, showcasing again her range as both a dancer and actress.

Current and Upcoming Projects

Sofía has danced at various prestigious establishments in Buenos Aires, including government venues for national presentations, such as shows in the Congress, the Salon Dorado of the Buenos Aires legislature, and cultural centers. She participated in "Danzar por La Paz," a benefit performance for UNICEF at the General San Martín Theater Complex .Nowadays, Sofia has a contract to start working as artist associate with the company Dance Action, where she takes on prominent roles in contemporary dance productions. The current piece, "The Price is Right (De-Valued)" is an interactive performance at The Center at West Park that invites audience participation, further highlighting her unique blend of dance and storytelling.

Sofía’s upcoming projects feature solo performances as the lead dancer in "Nuevo Tango Ballet." These presentations will occur over the next few months at various venues across New York City, where she will blend tango with contemporary dance, showcasing the unique Argentine roots that only someone from Argentina can convey through tango. The musical director for this show is Leonardo Suarez Paz, a two-time Latin Grammy nominee. Sofia's first main role with this company will be in November 2024 with 'Cuartetango' at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music in New York, and in “Her Tango”, a multidisciplinary tango-dance-theater project coming soon in 2025. Additionally, there are plans for national and international tours in Brazil and Argentina.

She will also participate as an assistant choreographer for Ellen Graff (former dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company, performer in various Broadway musicals, and faculty at the Martha Graham School) with Dances For Variable Population, featuring performances in October, November, and December. The performances will take place at Yolanda García Park, Madison Square Park, and Alvin Ailey CityGroup Theater, with additional events scheduled for 2025

Dancing alongside the contemporary dance ballet of the Aida V. Mastrazzi School of Dance.

Sofía Ameglio is a rising star in the performing arts, demonstrating her versatility as both a dancer and actress. With her strong foundation in dance and a passion for storytelling, she is poised to make a lasting impact on the New York arts scene. Keep an eye on this talented performer as she continues to evolve and inspire audiences.