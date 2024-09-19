Natalia Sanchez: From Monterrey to Manhattan, a Choreographic Journey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Natalia Sanchez, a talented Mexican choreographer, is making a significant impact in New York City’s vibrant dance scene with her unique blend of traditional Mexican music and contemporary choreography. Starting her dance journey at the age of 14, Natalia quickly made a mark in her native Mexico, becoming the youngest instructor at the University of Monterrey by the age of 19. Her role there, teaching contemporary dance to high school and college students, was just the beginning of a remarkable career.

The pandemic marked a turning point for Natalia, prompting her to sell her belongings and move to New York City to study at the renowned dance institution Peridance. Her dedication and talent soon caught the eye of several prestigious companies, such as BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance, with whom she began working, quickly establishing herself as a rising star in the contemporary dance world.

Natalia's choreography has graced notable venues like the Emelin Theater in Mamaroneck, NY, where she presented her piece The Little Wonders of Our Little World. This work was also showcased at Triskelion Arts and the Fall for Fall Dance Festival in Atlanta, Georgia. Her exceptional talent was further recognized when she was selected to present the same piece at the Manhattan Movement Arts Center on November 30, 2024, one of only 8 choreographers chosen for this prestigious opportunity.

"The little wonders of our little world".

At Triskelion Arts Theater. August, 2023

Photo Credit: Elyse Mertz

Dancers: Andrea Villarreal, Manatsu Aminaga, Denise Chan

In addition to her choreographic successes, Natalia is making significant contributions at American Ballet Theatre, where she works in the digital marketing department taking dance photography and generating creative content to effectively communicate the artistry of ballet to a broader audience. Her deep understanding of dance and choreography makes her a perfect fit for this role.

Previously, Natalia worked with Green Space in Queens, producing shows like Take Root and Fertile Ground. These platforms allowed established choreographers to showcase their work, highlighting Natalia’s ability to support and elevate the dance community.

Natalia’s choreographic style is deeply influenced by her Mexican heritage. She incorporates traditional music such as Son Jarocho and mariachi into her work, using the body to tell stories rather than just executing movements. Her approach is a reflection of her belief in creating art that is both enjoyable and meaningful.

“My style is characterized by presenting works with fun. I go without expectations, doing only what entertains me. My creations are for me and my friends, and I share them with the world without hopes or expectations. I believe that’s the key to my work—I speak my truth.” Natalia explains.

Inspired by the legendary European choreographer Pina Bausch, Natalia aspires to bring the same level of emotional depth and storytelling to her own work. Though she does not perform in her own pieces, preferring to focus on directing and choreographing, she prides herself on her ability to lead and guide her cast with precision and passion.

With her innovative approach and dedication, Natalia Sanchez is not only enriching New York’s dance scene but also bridging cultural gaps through the universal language of movement. Her journey from Monterrey to Manhattan stands as a powerful example of her deep commitment to dance and storytelling.