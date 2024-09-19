Broadway Dreams Come Alive: Livin' Broadway New Season Kicks Off*

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to step into the heart of the performing arts world with the new season of Livin' Broadway! The highly anticipated episodes are now live on YouTube. Directed by Felipe Havranek, this docu-series invites viewers into the exhilarating lives of 36 talented artists as they navigate their dreams in the bustling cities of New York and Los Angeles.

In this dynamic series, you’ll follow the journey of these actors, singers, and dancers as they live and study in two of the most iconic cities for performing arts. For those who couldn't travel to New York or Los Angeles, Livin' Broadway offers a unique opportunity to experience what it’s like to attend a performance class, participate in Broadway shoots, or just soak in the vibrant atmosphere of these creative hubs.

The new season is set to captivate audiences with 15 episodes, showcasing the rich variety of programs offered by Livin' Broadway. The first 10 episodes will take you through the Dance and Musical Theater programs in New York: MT includes multiple lessons such as Voice Technique, Acting the Song, Stage Performance and the Recording of their first Demo Reel in a NYC Studio. The Dance Program Includes amazing Hip-Hop, Contemporary and Theater Jazz Workshops with great Choreographers. Following these, the series transitions to Los Angeles for the final 5 episodes, focusing on many acting techniques such as Meisner, Chekhov, Stage Combat, Voice Over, among many others.

Livin' Broadway distinguishes itself not only through its immersive content but also through its comprehensive approach. It's the only program that spans a full month, allowing artists to deeply immerse themselves in the experience.

“I believe it’s only in the third week that one truly begins to understand and feel a city. Get lost, take the wrong subway, and let yourself experience the city fully.” Felipe Havranek emphasizes.

The program sets itself apart with its rigorous audition process. From over 500 applications received annually from around the world, only the top 100 are pre-qualified and invited to audition. Participants must demonstrate their dedication and talent, which are assessed by industry professionals, including notable figures such as Thayne Jasperson from the original cast of Hamilton and Tony nominee Jenn Colella from Come From Away. Once selected, all 12 students receive a 50% scholarship and benefit from an all-inclusive experience covering airfare and accommodation.

Belen Avanzatti and Guillermina Azum Working in Acting for Film

Irupe Cruz working in her EP at MirrorTone Studios NYC

One of the program’s highlights is its highly personalized approach. Students benefit from one-on-one meetings, guided meditations, and a supportive environment where coordinators become more like family than just staff. These coordinators offer not only logistical support but also emotional guidance, crucial for young artists stepping into such a transformative experience.

Over the years, Livin' Broadway has afforded its students the extraordinary opportunity to meet and interact with some of the most celebrated stars of the Broadway stage. From Adam Jacobs, renowned for his performances in Aladdin and Les Misérables, to Shoshana Bean, known for her powerhouse vocals in Wicked and Waitress, the program has facilitated unforgettable encounters with industry icons. Adding to this prestigious list is Alan Menken, the eight-time Oscar-winning composer whose work has defined the sound of Broadway for decades. These interactions provide students with unparalleled insights and inspiration, directly connecting them with the legends whose influence shapes the world of theater.

Book of Mormon performer, Arbender Robinson, offers the students a VIP Backstage Tour at the Eugene O'Neill Theater

Livin' Broadway has proven to be a space where dreams are realized and passions reignited. From professionals in other fields rediscovering their artistic selves to young talents undergoing significant personal and artistic growth, the program facilitates profound and magical transformations.

“Livin’ Broadway is a box of surprises that inside has a magic wand to make all the dreams you bring even more magical.” Juana Fagan, Buenos Aires, Argentina

“To be able to play again, let yourself go, meet new friends, Livin’ Broadway is your Playground”. Jay, Madrid, Spain.

“It's a dream come true”. Paula Dibarboure, Montevideo, Uruguay

“It is magical, everything beautiful that I experience I define as magical”. Gema Castro, Malaga, Spain

“Livin’ Broadway is a life experience in art and in community”. Constanza Gonzalez, Santiago, Spain

Hamilton original performer, Thayne Japerson teaching an ensemble Workshop

Don’t miss the premiere of the new season on September 15th. Tune into Livin' Broadway on YouTube and join the adventure of these aspiring artists as they bring their dreams to life, one episode at a time.