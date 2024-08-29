Chasing Dreams: Two Years of Artistic Impact and Global Expansion

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In just two short years, Chasing Dreams has transformed from a passionate idea into a powerful platform for artists across the globe. Founded by Argentinian visionaries Camila Figueiras Meriggi and Delfina Perret, this cabaret series has captured the essence of what it means to pursue one's dreams in the vibrant heart of New York City and beyond.

A Journey of Passion and Persistence

Chasing Dreams made its debut on August 17, 2022, with a sold-out performance at the legendary Don’t Tell Mama, a venue that has become emblematic of the series’ distinctive combination of live music and thematic showcases. The series rapidly built momentum, fueled by enthusiastic word-of-mouth and a vibrant network of International Artists eager to display their talents. The mission was clear: to create a platform for emerging artists from around the world who often face limited opportunities to be seen.

As Camila and Delfina reflect on their journey, it’s clear that their commitment to nurturing talent remains strong.

“ Our goal is to inspire artists who come to New York to follow their dreams and never give up. We want to offer a space where their talents can be recognized and celebrated.” Says Delfina.

From New York to the World

After a temporary closure of their New York shows due to the challenges of relocation, Chasing Dreams expanded its horizons to Argentina, their home country. The Buenos Aires production of Chasing Dreams has been met with enthusiasm, introducing a fresh format to a new audience. Camila and Delfina have embraced this opportunity to explore how different cultures react to the their project.

“It’s enriching for us as producers to see how each country responds to the same project” Camila notes.

The series’ success in Argentina has set the stage for further expansion. Upcoming plans include shows in Chile, with a special focus on engaging with local communities and providing a platform for artists from diverse backgrounds. The Chasing Dreams team is excited to bring their unique cabaret format to new audiences, enriching the cultural landscape of these cities.

The Heart of Chasing Dreams: Live Music and Diverse Themes

One of the standout features of Chasing Dreams is its commitment to live music. Unlike many cabaret series, Chasing Dreams prides itself on its live band and pianists, a choice that, while costly, is seen as essential to the authenticity and energy of their performances. Themes vary from “International Night,” where artists perform in their native languages, to “Broadway Classics” and “Popular Music,” ensuring there’s something for everyone.

The next show, “Broadway Upside Down,” will take place at Don’t Tell Mama on September 6th, 2024, promising to be a thrilling one! Camila and Delfina are beyond excited to return to their beloved venue, which they describe as their “home” in New York.

Meet the Team Behind the Magic

Camila Figueiras Meriggi and Delfina Perret are the dynamic duo steering this innovative cabaret series. While Camila handles production and strategic aspects, ensuring that each show is meticulously planned, Delfina takes on the role of artistic director and manages social media and rehearsals. They are both responsible for overseeing the artist casting process, a task they excel at by offering opportunities to artists from diverse backgrounds, styles, genres, and cultures. Their collaboration has been pivotal in creating a platform where artists from around the world can stand out and showcase their talents.

Additionally, Hanna Westi from Germany has joined the team as an assistant director, having started as an artist in the show herself. Her transition from performer to director showcases the organic growth within the Chasing Dreams community.

Executive Producer, Camila Figueiras Meriggi

Artist Director, Delfina Perrer

"Our company serves as a platform for Latinos and International Artists, created through sheer dedication and with heartfelt intentions. As producers, receiving such love and gratitude after each show and being sincerely and constantly told, 'Thank you for the opportunity and for creating a space where people can see us and our art!' affirms that we have already succeeded and that our company is thriving, as our goal has been fulfilled. Having been in the position of International Artists ourselves, uncertain about how to showcase our art, we understand that creating this opportunity is a genuine wish from our souls as artists." Camila and Delfina Reflect.

Looking Ahead: A Global Vision

As they look to the future, Camila and Delfina are driven by a vision of global expansion. With upcoming shows in Chile and potential future locations like Mexico and Australia, their dream of establishing Chasing Dreams as an international phenomenon is well within reach. “Our heart and soul are in New York, but we have dreams of expanding further and inspiring artists around the world,” says Delfina.

Chasing Dreams is not just a cabaret series; it’s a testament to the power of following one’s passion and creating opportunities where none exist. With each show, Camila and Delfina continue to inspire, uplift, and provide a stage for International Artists to pursue their dreams, proving that with determination and creativity, anything is possible.

For more information and to catch their upcoming shows, visit Chasing Dreams at chasingdreamsnyc.com and follow them on social media for the latest updates.