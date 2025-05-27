Renaissance Now Theatre & Film Brings Two NOW SPEAK Productions of Shakespeare in Rep To Chain Theatre in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Renaissance Now Theatre & Film, led by Kathy Curtiss, specializes in freely adapting Shakespearean plays with additions of dialogue in contemporary prose. This "now speak" is used to highlight social issues, including political and moral themes, from the viewpoint of characters in the plays.

The company returns this summer with its third season of "now speak" productions in New York, performing "The Tempest" and "Measure For Measure" in repertory July 2 to 5 at The Chain Theatre, 312 West 36th Street, 4th floor.

In 2023, the troupe introduced "now speak" to New York audiences with a novel adaptation of "Macbeth" titled "Macbeth-Redux" on Theatre Row. Last year, they presented two more "now speak" productions, "Hamlet Speak" and "A Midsummer Night's Dream," at The Chain Theatre.

As is now the practice with Renaissance Now's Summer Shakespeare festivals, one of the productions is classically-styled while the other one is set contemporarily. "The Tempest" will be presented in Jacobean costume design and period setting, recalling when voyages to the new world may have inspired the tale. "Measure for Measure" will use modern dress to enrich the play's socio-political themes with recognizable contemporary types.

ABOUT THE TWO PRODUCTIONS

In "The Tempest," the adaptation and "now speak" monologues by director Kathy Curtiss are intended to sharpen the play's themes for the modern audience. Recognizable among these are the vice of obsession and the corruption inherent in the wielding of power. The adaptation also confronts the value of knowledge and deep study in approaching any topic, and ultimately, how we can redeem time lost, which is the penalty of being vulnerable to human error. The cast features Marvin Payne as Prospero, Sonja Hugo as his daughter, Miranda; Sasha Hayden Wilkinson as Ariel, the fairy spirit; Olivier Estrada Brown as the beast-like Caliban, Joel Applegate as King Alonso, Kolby Jenkins as Gonzalo, and Houston Baker as Prospero's brother, Antonio. Carter McEwan and Ethan Freestone play the comic duo Stephano (the drunken butler) and Trinculo (the jester). Costume design is by Jennifer Thornton. Voice and text coach is Steven Rimke. Lighting and sound designer is Rychard Curtiss.

Actor/composer/instrumentalist Marvin Payne (Prospero) is working with composer Sasha Hayden Wilkinson and the cast to develop new-age music for the mysterious island, to be performed by the cast on live instruments including dulcimer and drum cymbals.

"Measure for Measure" is directed by Sonja Hugo and adapted by Steven Rimke, author of its "now speak" passages. The Duke, played by Yulia Torres, is a Duchess in this production to create a dynamic comparison of male and female power. Concerned with a clash of culture between those who ignore the rule of law and those who would enforce it, the Duchess goes into hiding to watch the public debate. Isabella the novice, played by Sasha Haydn Wilkinson, is fighting for her brother, Claudio, played by Seth Johnson. Claudio's life is forfeit for the pregnancy of his sweetheart Juliet, played by Grace Fillmore. Ancient edicts are resurrected by the Duchess's agent, Angelo, played by Kolby Jenkins, who exacts strict adherence to the law in the Duchess's absence. Important supporting characters are played by Joel Applegate, Ethan Freestone, Oliver Estrada Brown and Carter McEwan. Costume design is by Asriel Jensen. Voice and text coach is Steven Rimke. Lighting is by Rychard Curtiss. Sound design is by Patch Olsen.

Both plays are performed on the Renaissance Now repertory set, which is designed by Rychard Curtiss.

ABOUT THE DIRECTORS

Kathy Curtiss (Director, "The Tempest") is Producer and Artistic Director of Renaissance Now Theatre & Film. Her NY classical productions include Renaissance Now's "Hamlet Now" at Chain Theatre, "MacBeth Redux" on Theatre Row, "Romeo & Juliet" at the New York Bohemian Hall, "Diaries of Romeo and Juliet" at New Perspectives Theatre, and numerous comedies for Shakespeare in the Parking Lot. Her feature length documentary, "Renaissance Now," focuses on how Shakespeare contributes significantly to saving the culture and quality of language expression.

Her resume directing original scripts includes "Beloved" at Theatre Row, "We are the People" and "Ancestors" for Scandinavian American Theatre Company, "Samaritans" for Oberon Theatre and "A Final Toast" for New Perspectives Theatre Company, which was re-mounted last May at Chain Theatre starring Jana Robbins, Jolie Curtsinger, Joy Franz and Sachi Parker. Her experimental works in NYC include a physical theater play, "Wing to the Rooky Wood," for the New York International Fringe Festival, an edgy "A Lie of the Mind" for The Michael Chekhov Theatre Company's Sam Shepard festival. She has been an instructor in Acting and Film Directing at ten university BFA programs in New York and nationwide. She has helmed three short features and her film documentaries have aired on National PBS stations and the Global Education Network.

Sonja Hugo (director, "Measure for Measure") has directed experimental works at The DiFiore Center in Saint George, UT including an adaptation of Dostoyevsky's “The Double,” "The Letter,” and a juke box musical rendition of "Dracula." In Renaissance Now productions, she has played Rosencrantz in "Hamlet," Helena in "Midsummer Night's Dream" and Kate in "Taming of the Shrew."

Steven Rimke ("Measure for Measure" adaptation and "now speak"; voice & text coach for both productions) is an acting teacher, dialect coach, and professor of voice and speech. He received an MFA in Voice Studies from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London and a BFA in Acting from the University of Calgary, Canada. He has most recently taken a position at Utah Valley University teaching accents and dialects, voice for the stage, voice over, speaking Shakespeare, and acting fundamentals. Prior to Utah Valley University, he was an assistant professor at Penn State and an adjunct professor at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM).

Comments

