Red Bull Theater Continues REMARKABULL PODVERSATIONS With Matthew Rauch

Red Bull Theater today announced the next event of its special benefit programming to provide an opportunity for its community of artists and theater lovers to gather in the virtual space during this unprecedented time: a RemarkaBull Podversation with Matthew Rauch. This FREE event can be viewed by anyone through a variety of livestreams and on Facebook Live.



RemarkaBull Podversations are informal, online conversations that investigate approaches to essential passages from the Shakespearean and Jacobean canona??and beyond with some of the finest actors working in the classical theater today. Previous guests have included Kate Burton, Lisa Harrow, Chukwudi Iwuji, Dion Johnstone, Elizabeth Marvel, and Michael Urie.



On Monday July 6th (7:30pm), celebrated Shakespearean actor and Red Bull stalwart Matthew Rauch sits down with host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Producer, to discuss Shakespeare's first great villain Richard III. Matthew played this role at Shakespeare Theater Company in DC in the acclaimed 2019 production helmed by David Muse. He'll read passages from the play and discuss his thoughts on the text, character, and the evolution of Shakespeare. They'll take questions through Facebook LIVE.



Red Bull will also be selecting a few individuals to appear as part of the broadcast. If you would like to ask a question and have the opportunity to appear, please submit this form by Monday, July 6 at 10:00 AM EDT.



Matthew Rauch has starred in three Red Bull productions - The Revenger's Tragedy, Edward the Second, and The Duchess of Malfi, for which he received the Callaway Award. He has appeared in five plays on Broadway, including The Great Society, Junk, and The Merchant of Venice and in 15 off-Broadway plays, including A Particle of Dread and Book of Days at the Signature Theatre, Kin at Playwrights Horizons, The Winter's Tale at Shakespeare in the Park, and Still Life at MCC. Regionally, he has performed title roles in Henry V, Richard III, and Macbeth, for which he won the Connecticut Critics Circle Award for Best Actor, and appeared at over a dozen theaters including The Shakespeare Theater, La Jolla Playhouse, Arena Stage, Hartford Stage, Williamstown, Long Wharf, and the Repertory Theater of St Louis. Film credits include The Wolf of Wall Street, Labor Day, The Tale, Frankenfish, Phil Spector, and Premium Rush. On television, he played Clay Burton on all four seasons of Cinemax's cult hit "Banshee," has had recurring roles on "Chicago PD," "Chambers," "Blue Bloods," "NCIS New Orleans," "Shades of Blue," and "Treme," and appeared on "Seven Seconds," "Bull," "The Good Wife," "Law & Order SVU," "The Blacklist," and "Law and Order," among many others. He wrote four - and directed two - episodes of "Banshee: Origins" for Cinemax, and is the author, with Brad Shelton, of several screenplays and pilots, including "Between Two Waves," "The Light," and "In Between Days," which sold to NBC/Working Title. Matthew trained at the ART Institute at Harvard and is a graduate of Princeton University.



The final Podversation of the summer will be Monday, July 13: "All the World's a Stage" with Stephen Spinella. Two time Tony winner Stephen Spinella joins the Podversation to discuss his approach to text and the character of the great melancholic enigma Jacques from As You Like It.

