RIVERDANCE Brings Their 25th Anniversary Show To Paris Las Vegas For Five Shows In May 2020

Riverdance - 25th Anniversary Show will play a limited engagement at Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas from May 22 - May 24, 2020. Presented by Abhann Productions, tickets for the international Irish dance phenomenon start at $55 and will be on sale to the public at www.ticketmaster.com beginning Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. PST.

Riverdance - 25th Anniversary Show is Riverdance, as you've never seen it before. A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. 25 years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

Riverdance - 25th Anniversary Show has been designed by lead designer Peter Canning, featuring sets by Alan Farquharson, lighting by Andrew Voller and video by Cosmo AV, along with costumes by Joan Bergin and sound by Michael O'Gorman.

Riverdance began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for television by Moya Doherty. This electrifying and innovative seven-minute dance piece was then developed into a full-length stage show by Producer Moya Doherty, Composer Bill Whelan and Director John McColgan. With its fusion of Irish and International music and dance, the show broke all box office records during its world première run in Dublin in early 1995. When the show transferred to London the reaction was unprecedented. There followed a hugely successful tour starting in New York in March 1996, where eight sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall heralded the start of two decades of touring by Riverdance companies throughout North America. Since its inception, Riverdance has packed theatres throughout North America, Oceania, Asia, Europe, South Africa and South America.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You