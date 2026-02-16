RHINOCEROS Revival Adds Gal Yosepov To The Cast

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In Good Company will present Rhinoceros, the absurdist masterpiece by Eugène Ionesco, opening March 5 and running through March 14 at the Gene Frankel Theatre in SoHo.

Directed by Rebecca Frank and starring Gal Yosepov, Max Arnauk, Celeste Moratti and more, this production reimagines Ionesco's darkly comic allegory for a contemporary audience grappling with conformity, mass psychology, and the fragility of individual thought.

First premiered in 1959, Rhinoceros remains one of the most powerful works of the Theatre of the Absurd. The story unfolds in a small town where citizens begin transforming into rhinoceroses-one by one-until only a single individual resists the tide. By turns hilarious and harrowing, the play explores how easily societies succumb to ideology, groupthink, and dehumanization.

"In a time when collective movements and polarized thinking dominate public life, Rhinoceros feels not just relevant-but necessary," says director Rebecca Frank.

"Gal is such an exciting addition to our production!" said director. Having performed in critically acclaimed off broadway and off-off broadway productions and soon to appear in A24's Ancient History, Gal Yosepov returns to theatre in a new and exciting take on an iconic play.