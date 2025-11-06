Quinn Lemley to Present REMEMBERING RITA HAYWORTH at The Triad Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Triad Theater will present a series of concerts by Quinn Lemley. The first show on Sunday, December 21st, 2025, is a concert celebrating the release of her big band album "Remembering Rita Hayworth," and will feature her 11-piece Big Band. The album is based on her acclaimed show, "Rita Hayworth: The Heat Is On!," which she'll perform at the Triad on all four dates, celebrating the legacy of timeless music associated with the legendary movie star who defined Hollywood's golden age.

Ms. Lemley has released six albums; her most recent, "Swinging Hot Tomato," was released this past February 2025. She is a voting member of the Recording Academy and is eligible for Grammy Award consideration in 2026 in a number of categories. In addition to her career as a performer, she has produced and directed critically acclaimed shows, including Rebel Rebel: The Many Lives of David Bowie, Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Wall, and The Ultimate Queen Celebration.

Ms. Lemley will return to the Triad Theater on January 10, 2026, with her 11-piece Big Band and then on February 19 and March 18, 2026, with her Quartet. Tickets for all dates are available through instantseats.com and triadnyc.com.