Pulitzer Prize Finalist Michael Breslin Directs Maia Novi's New Play INVASIVE SPECIES At The Tank

Playhouse has announced the world premiere of Invasive Species, written by Maia Novi (Girls) and directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Michael Breslin (Circle Jerk). Assistant directed by Louisa Jacobson (“The Gilded Age”) with dramaturgy by Amauta M. Firmino (Slave Play), Invasive Species will begin performances on Saturday June 3 at The Tank (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018) for a limited run through Sunday June 11, 2023.

 

Invasive Species follows the upheavals of a young Latina acting student's psyche as she navigates the challenges of fitting into the American entertainment industry as an immigrant artist. Written in response to the fierce debates around campus mental health policies at Yale, Invasive Species is a dramatic exploration of the pitfalls of being honest in a highly competitive environment, and the price of being true to yourself.

 

The cast of Invasive Species will include Maia Novi, Sam Gonzalez (Cuck, Cuck, Bull), Alexandra Maurice (love i awethu further), Julian Sanchez (Becky Nurse of Salem), and Raffaella Donatich (Daddy).

 

The creative team of Invasive Species will feature lighting design by Yichen Zhou (Furlough's Paradise), sound design by Jessie Char and Maxwell Neely-Cohen (Read to Me), and choreography by Beth Gill (Pitkin Grove). Max Mooney will serve as Stage Manager.

 

Invasive Species is produced by Malena Grandio, Louisa Jacobson, Amauta M. Firmino, in association with Playhouse with co-producers One Whale's Tale x Fair Labor Arts Fund.

 

The performance schedule for Invasive Species is as follows: Monday – Saturdays at 7:00pm and Sunday at 3:00pm.

 

Tickets begin at $35 and are now available at Click Here.




