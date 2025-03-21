Prospect Musicals' IGNITE Concert Festival to Launch Next Week With Katrina Lenk and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prospect Musicals’ new residency at Baruch Performing Arts Center begins this upcoming week with the IGNITE Concert Festival, running from March 27 – April 13, 2025. Details on the first week’s programming are below, with additional casting to be announced next week.

Thursday, March 27th the festival launches with an invited open house event from 6pm – 9pm for Prospect Charter Members and industry members. A rotation of singers and songwriters will take the stage to share work for brief sets between 6:30 – 8:30p including: Karl Amundson & Emily Kristen Morris, Alex Crossland & Friends, Kai An Chee, Keiji Ishiguri, Christina Jones, Ruchir Khazanchi, Jason Ma with Angel Ordonez & Alex Humphreys, Nico Raimont, Sunday Saari, Angela Sclafani, Jasmine Sharma, Will Shishmanian, Kate Short, Lianah Sta. Ana, and more. Charter Memberships provide access and savings on all 2025 event ticket purchases, and are available until 5/25/25 for just $25.

Friday, March 28th at 7:30pm festival events kick off with Tony Award winner Cady Huffman (The Producers) starring in Marguerite - In Concert, based on the adventurous life of fearless pioneer -- and Canada's first female saint -- Marguerite Bourgeoys, a role Huffman originated in 2019. Marguerite is written by Anton Dudley and Michael Cooper, and the concert is directed by Dev Bondarin and music directed by Yan Li.

Saturday, March 29th at 7:30pm Broadway Barkada shares an evening showcasing six new work-in-process musicals created by Filipino artists, previously announced. The concert will be hosted by professor, author, and activist Dr. Kevin Nadal. Featured performers include Frenie Acoba (Matilda), Aaron Alcaraz (Back to the Future), Eymard Cabling (Signature's Pacific Overtures), Romeo Candido (Miss Saigon - Toronto), Joshua Carandang, Aliza Ciara (Ma-Yi's Tre Ex Machina), Marc delaCruz (Hamilton), Kai Edgar (Elf), Emily Goes, Albert Guerzon (Into the Woods), Jaygee Macapugay (Suffs), Jeigh Madjus (Moulin Rouge), Angeleia Ordonez, Robert Pendilla (Swept Away), Geena Quintos (Here Lies Love), Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon), and Jocelyn "Jojo" Thompson-Jordan with Jane Abbott, Kate Cummings, Jacob Davila, Alicia Dilone, Mason Neally, and Marcus Themostocle.

Sunday, March 30th at 3pm the opening weekend concludes with a unique panel discussion on the “Women of Wicked” hosted by musical theater scholar and author Stacy Wolf (Princeton University). This discussion takes an in-depth look at the phenomenon that is Wicked, exploring how female characters in Broadway musicals have belted their way into the American psyche. Wolf interviews Wicked writer Winnie Holzman, digging into the creation and interpretation of this Tony Award-winning musical and hit film, as well as performer and esteemed voice teacher Emily Kristen Morris (Wicked National Tour), and scholar and poet Deborah Paredez, author of American Diva.

Wednesday, April 2 at 7:30pm the first festival week rounds out with award winning-writer Emily Xu Hall’s Cherry Orchard – In Concert, inspired by Chekhov’s play and featuring a folk, jazz and musical theatre score. The concert will be led by Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk (The Band’s Visit, Company) as Lyuba. For her musical theater writing, Emily Xu Hall won the American Theatre Wing Jonathan Larson Award, the Dramatists Guild Stephen Schwartz Composer Award, and the Lilly Award to Go Write A Musical. She co-wrote songs for the children’s musical Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile with EGOT-winning songwriting team Pasek & Paul. Daniel Sefik will music direct the concert. Mateo Chavez is music associate, and Zhiwei Ma produces. Additional casting to be announced.

