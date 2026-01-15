Pregones/PRTT Unveils Additional Details for 2026 Winter/Spring Season

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (Pregones/PRTT) has unveiled additional details for its 2026 Winter/Spring Season. The season features The Wedding March, based on the stellar short fiction of Judith Ortiz Cofer; and a first concert staging of TORCHED!, the musical about the Bronx fires. Additionally, the 2026 Winter/Spring season includes Llontop by Anonymous Ensemble, presented in partnership with Under the Radar Festival; a brand-new edition of March is Music, the annual music festival featuring world class artists; and the 10th year of the 21 Islands International Short Film Festival, showcasing short films from island nations and territories across the globe.

Pregones/PRTT’s 2025/26 Season includes:

Llontop by Anonymous Ensemble

January 9 – 18

Pregones Theater, Bronx

Llontop celebrates Andean culture and language through an interactive installation of Peruvian heirlooms and a live performance featuring song-poems in Quechua. Before and after the show, audience members can use their mobile devices to experience a unique audiovisual journey through the Andean diaspora. Created and developed by Anonymous Ensemble (Lucrecia Briceño, Eamonn Farrell, Liz Davito, Jessica Weinstein)with director Ash K. Tata, co-composer Paul Pinto, technologist Adrian Cameron, and poet Irma Alvarez-Ccoscco. Llontop is presented in partnership with Under the Radar Festival.

21 Islands International Short Film Fest

February 4 – 25

Pregones Theater, Bronx

The 21 Islands International Short Film Fest, now in its tenth year, offers a kaleidoscope of the real and the imagined across multi-genre short films originating from island territories and island nations around the globe, including Iceland, Madagascar, Cyprus and New Zealand. Curated by independent filmmaker, producer, and educator Melisa Ramos in collaboration with Pregones/PRTT Artistic Director Rosalba Rolón, films are selected from thousands of multilingual submissions. 21 Islands International Short Film Fest finalists compete for both Festival Jury Prizes and Audience Choice Awards.

March is Music 2026

March 1-29

Pregones Theater, Bronx

Pregones/PRTT's annual music festival will feature 9 concerts every weekend in March. Saturday night concerts bring multi-genre musicians with world-class reputations. This year’s headliners will include Latin GRAMMY Award winner Pedro Giraudo (New Ears on Tango with the Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet); and 6-time GRAMMY Award winner Arturo O’Farrill (Arturo O’Farrill's Quintet). Sunday concerts feature classical pianists with extensive concert experience to perform on Pregones/PRTT's Steinway & Sons grand piano for free.

The Wedding March

April 9 – May 3

PRTT, Manhattan

The Wedding March is a lyrical, theatrical reflection on womanhood, memory, and dual identity. Framed by two tuxedoed male figures, a Puerto Rican woman reclaims the tales passed down through generations of women while forging her own voice. It’s a moving journey across Puerto Rico and New York, heritage and transformation. Part of Pregones/PRTT’s repertory, The Wedding March is adapted by Rosalba Rolón from Judith Ortiz Cofer’s acclaimed collection of poems and essays, Silent Dancing: A Partial Remembrance of a Puerto Rican Childhood. The Wedding March will feature choreography by Jorge B. Merced and musical direction by Desmar Guevara.

TORCHED! – The Concert

May 28 – June 7

Pregones Theater, Bronx

TORCHED! – The Concert is a powerful concert-theater staging of Pregones/PRTT's acclaimed production exploring the legacy of The Bronx fires of the 1970s. Pulsing to the beat of salsa, funk disco, and hip hop, TORCHED! transports audiences between the time when the fires gripped headlines and present-day New York with its myriad riches and contradictions. Part investigative theater, part poetic fiction, TORCHED! – The Concert highlights the musical prowess of this signature Pregones/PRTT ensemble production.