Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Talks to Stage and Screen Star Inga Swenson

One of Broadway's most legendary sopranos, Tony nominee Inga Swenson, joins Rob and Kevin via phone to look back on her incredible career which includes films like The Miracle Worker, television like Benson and The Golden Girls, and theater credits including New Faces of 1956, Peer Gynt, Camelot, 110 in the Shade, Baker Street and many others!

Inga pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how she ruffled the feathers of Shelley Winters, what it was like being dressing roommates with Dame Maggie Smith, and why she sued David Merrick!

Also, Inga shines the spotlight on Tyrone Guthrie, Fritz Weaver, and Richard Burton!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.





