Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company Presents a Reading of FATA MORGANA

Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company presents the first staged reading of Fata Morgana, a new play by David Alan Thornton.

A frustrated Painter is desperate to complete the work of their lifetime. A mysterious Model may hold the key to inspiration, but prejudices and paranoia threaten to derail the collaboration. Can the two come together- and create the Masterwork- before time runs out?

Be one of the first to hear Fata Morgana, featuring the talents of Lorinda Lisitza, Dakota Granados, and Chris Ignacio, and direction by Anne Ciarlone:

Monday, May 6, 7:00pm

Pearl Studios

519 8th Avenue, 12th floor

The reading is open to all, but space is limited.

To RSVP, please e-mail: fatamorganatheplay@gmail.com

Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company is dedicated to strengthening the legacy of the American Theatre with dynamic and essential programming that examines the influences of the past on the present and future of our art form. Since 2009, PCTC has produced fourteen Main Stage productions, seven new works series, 18 staged readings, four Tennessee Williams festivals, a World Premiere of a Tennessee Williams play, and several NYC premieres. At the same time, PCTC has continued and expanded its efforts to give back to the community through the Little Creatures Act Out camps for underserved youth, free readings and tickets for seniors (Creatures Serving Seniors), and an annual Red Cross blood drive (since 2014, with producing partner American Candy). Beginning in March 2019, PCTC will launch a pilot drama program with Harvey Milk High School for at-risk LGBTQ youth.

Visit http://www.playhousecreatures.org/ to learn more.





