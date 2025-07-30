Photos: WOMEN’S WORK SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL At New Perspectives

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Perspectives Theatre Company will present its 17th annual Women’s Work Short Play Festival, running August 4–9, 2025 at NPTC Studio in Manhattan. Check out photos of the new works below!

This year’s theme, Artificial Intelligence, inspired a lineup of original short plays exploring technology, truth, and power through the lens of women’s voices. The festival was named one of “The 10 Best NYC Summer Festivals” by Time Out New York.

Founded in 2008, the Women’s Work LAB has developed and produced 86 original scripts over 17 seasons. The 2025 edition features six new works in two rotating programs, culminating in a combined schedule on Saturday, August 9.

Performances take place at New Perspectives Studio, 458 West 37th Street (at 10th Avenue). Seating is extremely limited; advance purchase is strongly recommended.

Tickets are $25 ($20 for students/seniors with ID). Festival passes covering both programs are $40.

Advance tickets: Program A | Program B

Reservations (cash only at the door): newper37@gmail.com

PROGRAM A

August 4, 6, 8 at 4:00 PM | August 5, 7 at 8:00 PM | August 9 at 5:00 PM

Customs by Erin Moughon, directed by Melody Brooks

A Laugh Too Far by Yekta Khaghani, directed by Kristen Kelso

The Future is Female by Melissa Maney, directed by Jennie Reich Litzky

In Customs, three sisters in the near future wrestle with questions of truth, memory, and maternal favoritism. In A Laugh Too Far, a talk show host loses her voice and control over her own narrative. The Future is Female offers a dark satire where husbands use pseudo-science to force their wives into docile obedience.

PROGRAM B

August 4, 6, 8 at 8:00 PM | August 5, 7 at 4:00 PM | August 9 at 2:00 PM

Bargaining CHIP by Teresa Mella Fogel, directed by Catalina Beltrán

The Manifestation of Sunny Black by Seshat Yon'Shea Walker, directed by Dani Ortiz

Daisy Knows Best by Patricia Lynn, directed by Kristen Kelso

In Bargaining CHIP, a tech company offers help to a grieving mother—but at what cost? The Manifestation of Sunny Black follows a young woman’s attempt to reconnect with a loved one through a simulated intelligence. In Daisy Knows Best, two estranged friends and a mysterious doll reunite in a remote cabin with eerie consequences.

The festival is named for Meganne George, longtime Resident Production Designer at NPTC, who helped create the visual identity of the LAB. The production is led by Producing Artistic Director Melody Brooks. Rychard Curtiss serves as Production Designer and Ximena Morellón is the Production Stage Manager.

New Perspectives Theatre Company is an award-winning, multi-racial ensemble committed to developing new plays—particularly by women and people of color—and reimagining classic texts through an inclusive lens. Its Women’s Work program is the only one of its kind in New York City, offering a six-month development arc from concept to fully staged performance.