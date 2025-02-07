Photos: Urban Bush Women's SCAT!... The Complex Lives of Al & Dot, Dot & Al Zollar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Urban Bush Women is presenting SCAT! ....The Complex Lives of Al & Dot, Dot & Al Zollar, a critically acclaimed dance-driven theater work at the Perelman Performing Arts Center. See photos here!

SCAT! ....The Complex Lives of Al & Dot, Dot & Al Zollar is directed and co-choreographed by UBW Founder Jawole Willa Jo Zollar.

The jazz spectacular chronicles American life in the 40s & 50s through the Jim Crow South alongside Zollar's childhood in Kansas City's Black neighborhoods and the Great Migration. Performances will run through February 8.

Photo credit: Stephanie Berger



Scat!a??The Complex Lives of Al & Dot, Dot & Al Zollar

Scat!a??The Complex Lives of Al & Dot, Dot & Al Zollar

Scat!a??The Complex Lives of Al & Dot, Dot & Al Zollar

Scat!a??The Complex Lives of Al & Dot, Dot & Al Zollar

Scat!a??The Complex Lives of Al & Dot, Dot & Al Zollar

Scat!a??The Complex Lives of Al & Dot, Dot & Al Zollar

Scat!a??The Complex Lives of Al & Dot, Dot & Al Zollar

Scat!a??The Complex Lives of Al & Dot, Dot & Al Zollar

Comments