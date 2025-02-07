News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Urban Bush Women's SCAT!... The Complex Lives of Al & Dot, Dot & Al Zollar

Performances will run through February 8.  

By: Feb. 07, 2025
Urban Bush Women is presenting SCAT! ....The Complex Lives of Al & Dot, Dot & Al Zollar, a critically acclaimed dance-driven theater work at the Perelman Performing Arts Center. See photos here! 

SCAT! ....The Complex Lives of Al & Dot, Dot & Al Zollar is directed and co-choreographed by UBW Founder Jawole Willa Jo Zollar.

The jazz spectacular chronicles American life in the 40s & 50s through the Jim Crow South alongside Zollar's childhood in Kansas City's Black neighborhoods and the Great Migration. Performances will run through February 8.  

Photo credit: Stephanie Berger

Videos