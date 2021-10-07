Photos: Theater Breaking Through Barriers Presents BRECHT ON BRECHT

Theater Breaking Through Barriers, the only professional Off-Broadway theater company dedicated to advancing artists and developing audiences of people with disabilities, is proud to return to Off-Broadway with the timeless revue - Brecht on Brecht. Directed by Nicholas Viselli, with musical direction by Dionne McClaine-Freeney, BRECHT ON BRECHT will begin performance on October 19 and will celebrate its opening night on Thursday, October 28, 2021, running through November 20, 2021, at A.R.T./ NY Theatre (502 West 53rd Street, NYC). Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by visiting tbtb.org.

A celebration of Brecht through his poems, stories, songs, and plays, Brecht on Brecht celebrates one of the 20th century's greatest and most prolific playwrights with a stunning, kaleidoscopic, 90-minute revue of Brecht's life's work. Featuring poems, stories & scenes by Brecht, and songs by Kurt Weill & Hans Eisler, Brecht on Brecht explores the political and social issues he faced throughout his life as an artist fleeing the Nazi Regime and as an exile, ultimately landing in America. TBTB originally produced Brecht On Brecht 20 years ago, shortly after the horrific events of 9/11.

"Brecht On Brecht hauntingly mirrored our feelings during that time in the world. Twenty years later, after a year and a half of fear and isolation, Brecht's words once again resound with pitch-perfect clarity, echoing all we are experiencing in our world today-and offering guidance and hope for these uncertain times." TBTB Artistic Director, Nicholas Viselli

The cast includes Fareeda Ahmed (Film: Silent Partner), Scott Barton (TBTB's Unexpected Guests), Stephen Drabicki (TBTB's According to Goldman, The Merchant of Venice), Ann Flanigan (Off-Broadway: The Last Jew of Boyle Heights), Anita Hollander (TBTB's The Artificial Jungle (Nominee: Best Revival Off-Broadway Theatre Alliance), Dionne McClaine-Freeney, Anne Marie Morelli (TBTB's Bekah Brunstetter's Forgotten Corners of Your Dark), Sean Phillips (Rising Sun Performance Company Puka Who), and Pamela Sabaugh (TBTB's Vassa, The Misalliance).

The creative team includes Bert Scott (Set/Lighting Design), Courtney E. Uruyo (Costume Design), Eric Nightengale (Sound Design), Samuel J. Biondolillo (Projections Design), Eric Nightengale (Production Manager), Christine Lemme (Production Stage Manager), Arthur Atkinson (Assistant Stage Manager) and Steve Asher (General Manager).