Photos: The New Groups' BABE Begins Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rehearsals are underway for Jessica Goldberg’s Babe, with Marisa Tomei, Arliss Howard and Gracie McGraw. Directed by Scott Elliott and featuring original music by BETTY, Babe begins performances October 29 in advance of Official Opening Night on Wednesday, November 20. Check out rehearsal photos below!

This New York premiere, launching the company’s 30th Anniversary Season, is slated for a limited Off-Broadway engagement through December 22 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theater, 480 West 42nd Street).

From grunge to femme punk hits, Abby (Marisa Tomei) and Gus (Arliss Howard) have produced it all. Their work marriage is legendary and Gus has the platinum records to prove it. But when Katherine (Gracie McGraw), a fresh A&R hire, calls Abby out on the compromises she’s made in her work, Abby must face the music and fight to survive.

This production includes Scenic Design by Derek McLane, Costume Design by Jeff Mahshie, Lighting Design by Cha See and Sound Design by Jessica Paz. Babe features Original Music by BETTY. Production Supervisor is Five Ohm. Casting Director is Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager: Valerie A. Peterson.

Comments