Photos: The 14th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of Off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, held the 14th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2024-2025 season. See photos here!
Awards were presented in five competitive categories: Best New Musical: All the World's a Stage; Best Play: Becoming Eve; Best Revival: Hold On To Me Darling; Best Solo Performance: I'm Assuming You Know David Greenspan; and Best Unique Theatrical Experience: Odd Man Out.
In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off-Broadway Awards were presented to David Greenspan and Scott Morfee for their extraordinary contributions over many years. William Finn, Morgan Jenness, and Linda Lavin were posthumously inducted into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame. The Friend of Off-Broadway Award was presented to Helen Shaw, theatre critic and writer at The New Yorker.
Peter Breger with David Stone
Melanie Joseph, Peter Breger, Taylor Mac, Maxinne Leighton
L. Glenn Poppleton, Lauren Rayner Davis, Lorenza Bernasconi (Actor), Julio Vaquero Ramos, Carmen Borla, Giorgia Valenti, Martine Sainvil, and Carlos Armesto
Rachel Silverman, Aaron Malkin, Patricia McGregor, Emil Weinstein, Abby Chava Stein, Tommy Dorfman, Maya Choldin, Josh Luxenberg, Jasmine Mitchell
Ashley DiGorgi, Jonathan Silverstein, Andrea Grody, Adam Gwon, Elizabeth Stanley, Matt Rodin, Michelle Noh
