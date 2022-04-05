Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: THEATRE FORWARD's 2022 GALA Honors Kenny Leon & Prudential Financial

The event was held on Monday, April 4.

Apr. 5, 2022  

On Monday, April 4, 2022, Theatre Forward, a non-profit arts organization based in New York City, held its annual gala at the Edison Ballroom, 240 West 47th Street, New York City to honor Tony and Obie Award winning director, Kenny Leon, and global financial services provider, Prudential Financial. Kenny Leon will receive the Theatre Forward Artist Award presented by Phylicia Rashad, and Chief Marketing Officer, Susan Somersille Johnson, will accept the Corporate Leadership Award on behalf of Prudential Financial.

The star-studded evening included cocktails at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7:30 pm, followed by awards and entertainment with performances that will light up the stage in a celebration of Theatre Forward to support the return of theatre across the country and the role theatres play in vibrant communities across America. Performers and special guests included Tony and Emmy Award winning singer and actress, Kristin Chenoweth; Tony Award nominated singer and actor, Norm Lewis; Tony Award winning actress, Phylicia Rashad; Alexander Bello; and DeWitt Fleming Jr.

THEATRE FORWARD is a non-profit arts organization that supports a network of 19 prominent regional theatres in their efforts to enrich communities and make theatre accessible to all. By connecting these theatres to funding and resources on a national level, Theatre Forward champions the creation of thought-provoking performances for diverse audiences and helps drive education and community programs that fuel positive social change and meaningful engagement. Theatre Forward aims to increase access and opportunity for all to experience theatre. For more information, please visit www.theatreforward.org.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Colette Laisure and Daryl Laisure

Shereen Pimpentel

Shereen Pimentel

Kenny Leon and Shereen Pimentel

Kenny Leon (Honoree)

Shereen Pimentel, Gretchen Shugart and Kenny Leon

Claybourne Elder

Eric Rosen and Claybourne Elder

Reginal Theatre Boards- Tim Shields (The Old Globe), Colette Laisure (CPH), Meghan Pressman (CTG) and James Haskins (Guthrie)

Kimberlee Ausländer and Michael Auslander

Brittney Johnson

Brittney Johnson

Dash Williams and Brittney Johnson

Dash Williams and Brittney Johnson

Susan Somersille Johnson (PRU Honoree) and Brittney Johnson

Susan Somersille Johnson (PRU Honoree) and Brittney Johnson

Kenny Leon and Alexander Bello

Alexander Bello

Alexander Bello

Monique Smith and Annastasia Victory

Monique Smith and Annastasia Victory

DeWitt Fleming Jr.

DeWitt Fleming Jr.

Annastasia Victory, Alexander Bello and DeWitt Fleming Jr.

Alexander Bello and DeWitt Fleming Jr.

Jennie Harney Fleming and DeWitt Fleming Jr.

Samantha Williams

Samantha Williams

Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis

Kenny Leon and Norm Lewis

Joseph Joubert, Kenny Leon and Norm Lewis

Joseph Joubert, Samantha Williams, Alexander Bello, Annastasia Victory and Monique Smith

Monique Smith

Monique Smith

Alexander Bello and his mom Marla Evans

Kenny Leon and Phylicia Rashad

Kenny Leon and Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad

Kelvin Dinkins Jr. and Alexis Rodda

Kelvin Dinkins Jr. and Alexis Rodda

Alexander Bello, Kenny Leon and Phylicia Rashad

Alexander Bello, Kenny Leon and Phylicia Rashad



