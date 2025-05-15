Photos: THE LAST BIMBO OF THE APOCALYPSE Opens Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse, a world premiere musical with book by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, music and lyrics by Michael Breslin with additional music and lyrics by Patrick Foley, is now in previews. See photos from the opening night celebration here!

This production from The New Group features Patrick Nathan Falk, Keri René Fuller, Sara Gettelfinger, Luke Islam, Milly Shapiro and Natalie Walker. Previews began April 22 in advance of Official Opening Night on Tuesday, May 13. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through June 1 at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

In 2006, The New York Post infamously labeled Paris, Lindsay and Britney “The Three Bimbos of the Apocalypse.” But who is the fourth girl in that famous photo? Today, three Gen Z internet sleuths investigate that icon – Coco, an early 2000’s one-hit wonder who mysteriously vanished. Their epic musical quest leads them to uncover the truth, deliver justice and rewrite pop history.

