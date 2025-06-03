Photos: THE IMAGINARY INVALID Opens at New World Stages

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



RED BULL THEATER is presenting the Off-Broadway production of The Imaginary Invalid by Molière, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by Jesse Berger, the team that created the acclaimed comedies The Government Inspector and The Alchemist. Originally commissioned and developed by Red Bull Theater, this World Premiere adaptation is based on a new translation by Mirabelle Ordinaire.

This limited Off-Broadway engagement at New World Stages will continue through Sunday June 29th only. Opening Night is set for Monday June 2nd. The performance will run approximately 80 minutes without an intermission.

Mark Linn-Baker and Sarah Stiles leads the cast, along with Arnie Burton, Russell Daniels, Manoel Felciano, Emilie Kouatchou, Emily Swallow, and John Yi.

In Molière’s best loved comedy, Monsieur Argan is a notorious hypochondriac whose nonexistent illnesses blind him to the con men and women (his new wife) who prey on his fears to fatten their purses. His plan: marry his daughter to a doctor so he'll have free round-the-clock on-site healthcare for the rest of his life. Newly translated by Mirabelle Ordinaire and adapted for Red Bull by Jeffrey Hatcher, The Imaginary Invalid is a brilliant satire of doctors, lawyers, and would-be patients who take self-care to staggering levels of pathological solipsism. A comic whirlwind of pills, lovers, therapies, disguises, vaccinations, impersonations, masks, mindfulness and miracle cures.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

