Photos: THE IMAGINARY INVALID Opens at New World Stages

This limited Off-Broadway engagement at New World Stages will continue through Sunday June 29th only.

By: Jun. 03, 2025
RED BULL THEATER is presenting the Off-Broadway production of The Imaginary Invalid by Molière, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by Jesse Berger, the team that created the acclaimed comedies The Government Inspector and The Alchemist. Originally commissioned and developed by Red Bull Theater, this World Premiere adaptation is based on a new translation by Mirabelle Ordinaire.

This limited Off-Broadway engagement at New World Stages will continue through Sunday June 29th only. Opening Night is set for Monday June 2nd. The performance will run approximately 80 minutes without an intermission.

Mark Linn-Baker and Sarah Stiles leads the cast, along with Arnie Burton, Russell Daniels, Manoel Felciano, Emilie Kouatchou, Emily Swallow, and John Yi.

In Molière’s best loved comedy, Monsieur Argan is a notorious hypochondriac whose nonexistent illnesses blind him to the con men and women (his new wife) who prey on his fears to fatten their purses. His plan: marry his daughter to a doctor so he'll have free round-the-clock on-site healthcare for the rest of his life. Newly translated by Mirabelle Ordinaire and adapted for Red Bull by Jeffrey Hatcher, The Imaginary Invalid is a brilliant satire of doctors, lawyers, and would-be patients who take self-care to staggering levels of pathological solipsism.  A comic whirlwind of pills, lovers, therapies, disguises, vaccinations, impersonations, masks, mindfulness and miracle cures.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy  

Howard Owens and Marcia Owens

Jesse Berger and Martin Giannini

Jesse Berger, Howard Owens and Martin Giannini

Chuck Cooper and Deborah Brevoort

Greg Pliska

Greg Pliska and Jessica Pliska

Andrew Einhorn

Laila Robins and Robert Cuccioli

Jesse Berger and Jeffrey Hatcher

Jesse Berger and Steven Boyer

Steven Boyer

Jonathan Demar

Noah Millman and Carolyn Schiff

Nina Field and Greg Pliska

Luis Quintero

Stephen Moyer

Lilac Emery-Haynes and Stephen Moyer

Chad Kimball

Maria-Christina Oliveras

Jesse Berger and Bill Plympton

Kathryn Walat and Jesse Berger

Noah Millman, Kathy Hood and Howard Owens

Micheal Maloney and Kathy Hood

Stephen DeRosa

Kathleen Kelly and Rick Sordelet

Stephen Spinelli

Nathan Winkelstein and Stephen Moyer

Nathan Winkelstein and Lindsey Jacks

Jessica Fornear and Brendan Gelling

Rick Sordelet

Carson Elrod

Michael Emerson and Andy Grotelueschen

Michael Emerson and Carrie Preston

Andy Grotelueschen, Reg Rogers and Santino Fontana

The Imaginary Invalid

John Yi, Mark Linn-Baker and Sarah Stiles

John Yi and Emilie Kouatchou

Emilie Kouatchou

The Cast of The Imaginary Invalid

Stephen Moyer and Carrie Preston

John Yi

Christine Kuper, Vera Felciano and Manoel Feliciano

Manoel Felciano

Arnie Burton

Mark Linn-Baker and Christa Justus

Mark Linn-Baker and Ruby Baker

Mark Linn-Baker

Russell Daniels and Mark Linn-Baker

Russell Daniels

Sarah Stiles

Sarah Stiles and Mark Linn-Baker

Emilie Kouatchou

Emily Swallow

Emily Swallow and Mark Linn-Baker

Emily Swallow and Chad Kimball

Sarah Stiles and Steven Boyer

Emily Swallow, Laila Robins, Noah Millman, Carolyn Schiff and Sherri Kotimsky

Nathan Winkelstein, Jonathan Demar and Luis Quintero

Nathan Winkelstein, Jessica Fornear and Sherri Kotimsky

Brendan Gelling and Jessica Fornear

Nathan Winkelstein, Lindsey Jacks, Jessica Fornear and Brendan Gelling

Robert Cuccioli, Laila Robins, Michael Emerson and Carrie Preston

Stephen Moyer, Sarah Stiles, Lilac Emery-Haynes

Carrie Preston, Sarah Stiles and Stephen Moyer

Videos