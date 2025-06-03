Photos: THE IMAGINARY INVALID Opens at New World Stages

This limited Off-Broadway engagement at New World Stages will continue through Sunday June 29th only.
RED BULL THEATER is presenting the Off-Broadway production of The Imaginary Invalid by Molière, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by Jesse Berger, the team that created the acclaimed comedies The Government Inspector and The Alchemist. Originally commissioned and developed by Red Bull Theater, this World Premiere adaptation is based on a new translation by Mirabelle Ordinaire.
This limited Off-Broadway engagement at New World Stages will continue through Sunday June 29th only. Opening Night is set for Monday June 2nd. The performance will run approximately 80 minutes without an intermission.
Mark Linn-Baker and Sarah Stiles leads the cast, along with Arnie Burton, Russell Daniels, Manoel Felciano, Emilie Kouatchou, Emily Swallow, and John Yi.
In Molière’s best loved comedy, Monsieur Argan is a notorious hypochondriac whose nonexistent illnesses blind him to the con men and women (his new wife) who prey on his fears to fatten their purses. His plan: marry his daughter to a doctor so he'll have free round-the-clock on-site healthcare for the rest of his life. Newly translated by Mirabelle Ordinaire and adapted for Red Bull by Jeffrey Hatcher, The Imaginary Invalid is a brilliant satire of doctors, lawyers, and would-be patients who take self-care to staggering levels of pathological solipsism. A comic whirlwind of pills, lovers, therapies, disguises, vaccinations, impersonations, masks, mindfulness and miracle cures.
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Howard Owens and Marcia Owens
Jesse Berger and Martin Giannini
Jesse Berger, Howard Owens and Martin Giannini
Chuck Cooper and Deborah Brevoort
Greg Pliska and Jessica Pliska
Andrew Einhorn
Laila Robins and Robert Cuccioli
Jesse Berger and Jeffrey Hatcher
Jonathan Demar
Noah Millman and Carolyn Schiff
Nina Field and Greg Pliska
Luis Quintero
Lilac Emery-Haynes and Stephen Moyer
Jesse Berger and Bill Plympton
Kathryn Walat and Jesse Berger
Noah Millman, Kathy Hood and Howard Owens
Micheal Maloney and Kathy Hood
Kathleen Kelly and Rick Sordelet
Stephen Spinelli
Nathan Winkelstein and Stephen Moyer
Nathan Winkelstein and Lindsey Jacks
Jessica Fornear and Brendan Gelling
Michael Emerson and Andy Grotelueschen
Michael Emerson and Carrie Preston
Andy Grotelueschen, Reg Rogers and Santino Fontana
The Imaginary Invalid
John Yi, Mark Linn-Baker and Sarah Stiles
The Cast of The Imaginary Invalid
Stephen Moyer and Carrie Preston
Christine Kuper, Vera Felciano and Manoel Feliciano
Mark Linn-Baker and Christa Justus
Mark Linn-Baker and Ruby Baker
Russell Daniels and Mark Linn-Baker
Sarah Stiles and Mark Linn-Baker
Emily Swallow and Mark Linn-Baker
Emily Swallow and Chad Kimball
Sarah Stiles and Steven Boyer
Emily Swallow, Laila Robins, Noah Millman, Carolyn Schiff and Sherri Kotimsky
Nathan Winkelstein, Jonathan Demar and Luis Quintero
Nathan Winkelstein, Jessica Fornear and Sherri Kotimsky
Brendan Gelling and Jessica Fornear
Nathan Winkelstein, Lindsey Jacks, Jessica Fornear and Brendan Gelling
Robert Cuccioli, Laila Robins, Michael Emerson and Carrie Preston
Stephen Moyer, Sarah Stiles, Lilac Emery-Haynes
