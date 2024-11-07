Photos: THE BLOOD QUILT at Lincoln Center Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lincoln Center Theater production of Katori Hall’s THE BLOOD QUILT is currently in previews ahead of an opening night of Thursday, November 21 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Check out all new production photos below!

The production is directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz and features Lauren E. Banks, Crystal Dickinson, Mirirai, Adrienne C. Moore, and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Gathering at their childhood island home off the coast of Georgia, four sisters meet to create a family quilt to honor their recently deceased mother. When their reunion turns into a reading of their mother’s will, everyone must grapple with a troubling inheritance. Stitched with history, ritual, laughter and tears, will their “blood quilt” bind the family together or tear them apart forever? THE BLOOD QUILT had its premiere at Arena Stage in Washington, DC.

THE BLOOD QUILT has sets by Adam Rigg, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Jiyoun Chang, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew. Theresa Flanagan will be the Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes



Cast of The Blood Quilt

Cast of The Blood Quilt

Cast of The Blood Quilt

Cast of The Blood Quilt

Cast of The Blood Quilt

Cast of The Blood Quilt

Cast of The Blood Quilt

Comments