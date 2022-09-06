Photos: See R.J. Foster, Peter Romano & More in Rehearsals for CANDIDA at Gingold Theatrical Group

This fall, Gingold Theatrical Group will present Candida, one of George Bernard Shaw's most popular plays. Directed by David Staller, Bernard Shaw's Candida begins previews on October 5, 2022, with opening night set for October 25, and will run through November 19, 2022, at Theatre Two in Theatre Row (410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036).

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Bernard Shaw's Candida will star R.J. Foster (Fat Ham) as Morell, Peter Romano (First Down) as Lexy, David Ryan Smith (Epiphany) as Burgess, Avanthika Srinivasan (Queen) as Candida, Avery Whitted (Against the Hillside) as Marchbanks and Amber Reauchean Williams (Behind the Sheet) as Prossy. Alton Alburo (to the yellow house), Fernando Lamberty ("Law & Order: Organized Crime") and Matenin Sangare (School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play) will serve as understudies.