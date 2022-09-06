Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See R.J. Foster, Peter Romano & More in Rehearsals for CANDIDA at Gingold Theatrical Group

CANDIDA: The Romcom That Started It All! This incredibly taut romantic comedy by Bernard Shaw will be reset from London 1895 to Harlem 1929.

Sep. 06, 2022  

This fall, Gingold Theatrical Group will present Candida, one of George Bernard Shaw's most popular plays. Directed by David Staller, Bernard Shaw's Candida begins previews on October 5, 2022, with opening night set for October 25, and will run through November 19, 2022, at Theatre Two in Theatre Row (410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036).

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Bernard Shaw's Candida will star R.J. Foster (Fat Ham) as Morell, Peter Romano (First Down) as Lexy, David Ryan Smith (Epiphany) as Burgess, Avanthika Srinivasan (Queen) as Candida, Avery Whitted (Against the Hillside) as Marchbanks and Amber Reauchean Williams (Behind the Sheet) as Prossy. Alton Alburo (to the yellow house), Fernando Lamberty ("Law & Order: Organized Crime") and Matenin Sangare (School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play) will serve as understudies.

Candida Rehearsals Begin

Props

Costume Designs by Dustin Cross

Costume Designs

Costume Designs

Copy of Original Manuscript of Candida

George Bernard Shaw

David Staller addresses the cast and crew

David Staller

Greg Santos (Managing Producer)

Pamela Singleton (Board Chair)

Frank Winters (CCO)

Lindsay Genevieve Fuori (Set Design)

Set

Dustin Cross (Costume Design)

Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design)

Jamie Roderick and David Staller

Frederick Kennedy (Sound Design)

Dustin Cross

Frederick Kennedy

Jamie Roderick

Lindsay Genevieve Fuori

Frederick Kennedy, Lindsay Genevieve Fuori, Jamie Kennedy, Dustin Cross and Sean Sanford

Frederick Kennedy, Lindsay Genevieve Fuori, Jamie Kennedy, David Staller, Dustin Cross and Sean Sanford

Sean Sanford (Props)

Amy Marie Seidel (Assistant Director)

Amy Marie Seidel and David Staller

Pamela Singleton

Pamela Singleton and David Staller

Greg Santos

Greg Santos and David Staller

Greg Santos and David Staller

Caroline Ragland (Production Stage Manager) and Julie Gottfried (Production Stage Manager)

Caroline Ragland, David Staller and Julie Gottfried

Avanthika Srinivasan, Matenin Sangare and Amber Reauchean Williams front row Back row Avery Whitted, Fernando Lamberty, David Ryan Smith, R.J. Foster, Peter Romano and Alton Alburo

Avanthika Srinivasan, Matenin Sangare and Amber Reauchean Williams front row Back row Avery Whitted, Fernando Lamberty, David Ryan Smith, R.J. Foster, Peter Romano and Alton Alburo

Front Row Avanthika Srinivasan and Amber Reauchean Williams Back Row Avery Whitted, David Ryan Smith, R.J. Foster and Peter Romano

Front Row Avanthika Srinivasan and Amber Reauchean Williams Back Row Avery Whitted, David Ryan Smith, R.J. Foster and Peter Romano

Alton Alburo, Matenin Sangare and Fernando Lamberty

Alton Alburo

Fernando Lamberty

Matenin Sangare

R.J. Foster

Avanthika Srinivasan

Peter Romano

Amber Reauchean Williams

Avery Whitted

David Ryan Smith

R.J. Foster and Avanthika Srinivasan

R.J. Foster and Avanthika Srinivasan

R.J. Foster, Peter Romano and Avanthika Srinivasan

R.J. Foster, Peter Romano and Avanthika Srinivasan

R.J. Foster, Avanthika Srinivasan and David Ryan Smith

R.J. Foster, Avanthika Srinivasan and David Ryan Smith

R.J. Foster, Avery Whitted and Avanthika Srinivasan

R.J. Foster, Avery Whitted and Avanthika Srinivasan

R.J. Foster and Amber Reauchean Williams

R.J. Foster and Amber Reauchean Williams

Peter Romano and Amber Reauchean Williams

Peter Romano and Amber Reauchean Williams

Avanthika Srinivasan and Peter Romano

Avanthika Srinivasan and Peter Romano

Amber Reauchean Williams, David Ryan Smith and Peter Romano

Amber Reauchean Williams, David Ryan Smith and Peter Romano

Front Row- Matenin Sangare and David Staller Back Row Avery Whitted, Fernando Lamberty, Avanthika Srinivasan,Alton Alburo, Amber Reauchean Williams, R.J. Foster, Peter Romano, David Ryan Smith and George Bernard Shaw





