Photos: See R.J. Foster, Peter Romano & More in Rehearsals for CANDIDA at Gingold Theatrical Group
CANDIDA: The Romcom That Started It All! This incredibly taut romantic comedy by Bernard Shaw will be reset from London 1895 to Harlem 1929.
This fall, Gingold Theatrical Group will present Candida, one of George Bernard Shaw's most popular plays. Directed by David Staller, Bernard Shaw's Candida begins previews on October 5, 2022, with opening night set for October 25, and will run through November 19, 2022, at Theatre Two in Theatre Row (410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036).
Check out rehearsal photos below!
Bernard Shaw's Candida will star R.J. Foster (Fat Ham) as Morell, Peter Romano (First Down) as Lexy, David Ryan Smith (Epiphany) as Burgess, Avanthika Srinivasan (Queen) as Candida, Avery Whitted (Against the Hillside) as Marchbanks and Amber Reauchean Williams (Behind the Sheet) as Prossy. Alton Alburo (to the yellow house), Fernando Lamberty ("Law & Order: Organized Crime") and Matenin Sangare (School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play) will serve as understudies.
Candida Rehearsals Begin
Props
Costume Designs by Dustin Cross
Costume Designs
Costume Designs
Copy of Original Manuscript of Candida
David Staller addresses the cast and crew
Greg Santos (Managing Producer)
Pamela Singleton (Board Chair)
Frank Winters (CCO)
Lindsay Genevieve Fuori (Set Design)
Set
Dustin Cross (Costume Design)
Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design)
Jamie Roderick and David Staller
Frederick Kennedy (Sound Design)
Lindsay Genevieve Fuori
Frederick Kennedy, Lindsay Genevieve Fuori, Jamie Kennedy, Dustin Cross and Sean Sanford
Frederick Kennedy, Lindsay Genevieve Fuori, Jamie Kennedy, David Staller, Dustin Cross and Sean Sanford
Sean Sanford (Props)
Amy Marie Seidel (Assistant Director)
Amy Marie Seidel and David Staller
Pamela Singleton and David Staller
Greg Santos and David Staller
Greg Santos and David Staller
Caroline Ragland (Production Stage Manager) and Julie Gottfried (Production Stage Manager)
Caroline Ragland, David Staller and Julie Gottfried
Avanthika Srinivasan, Matenin Sangare and Amber Reauchean Williams front row Back row Avery Whitted, Fernando Lamberty, David Ryan Smith, R.J. Foster, Peter Romano and Alton Alburo
Avanthika Srinivasan, Matenin Sangare and Amber Reauchean Williams front row Back row Avery Whitted, Fernando Lamberty, David Ryan Smith, R.J. Foster, Peter Romano and Alton Alburo
Front Row Avanthika Srinivasan and Amber Reauchean Williams Back Row Avery Whitted, David Ryan Smith, R.J. Foster and Peter Romano
Front Row Avanthika Srinivasan and Amber Reauchean Williams Back Row Avery Whitted, David Ryan Smith, R.J. Foster and Peter Romano
Alton Alburo, Matenin Sangare and Fernando Lamberty
Fernando Lamberty
Matenin Sangare
Avanthika Srinivasan
Peter Romano
Avery Whitted
David Ryan Smith
R.J. Foster and Avanthika Srinivasan
R.J. Foster and Avanthika Srinivasan
R.J. Foster, Peter Romano and Avanthika Srinivasan
R.J. Foster, Peter Romano and Avanthika Srinivasan
R.J. Foster, Avanthika Srinivasan and David Ryan Smith
R.J. Foster, Avanthika Srinivasan and David Ryan Smith
R.J. Foster, Avery Whitted and Avanthika Srinivasan
R.J. Foster, Avery Whitted and Avanthika Srinivasan
R.J. Foster and Amber Reauchean Williams
R.J. Foster and Amber Reauchean Williams
Peter Romano and Amber Reauchean Williams
Peter Romano and Amber Reauchean Williams
Avanthika Srinivasan and Peter Romano
Avanthika Srinivasan and Peter Romano
Amber Reauchean Williams, David Ryan Smith and Peter Romano
Amber Reauchean Williams, David Ryan Smith and Peter Romano
Front Row- Matenin Sangare and David Staller Back Row Avery Whitted, Fernando Lamberty, Avanthika Srinivasan,Alton Alburo, Amber Reauchean Williams, R.J. Foster, Peter Romano, David Ryan Smith and George Bernard Shaw