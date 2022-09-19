Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Linda Lavin, Daniel K. Isaac & More in Rehearsals for YOU WILL GET SICK at Roundabout Theatre Company

Sep. 19, 2022  

Rehearsals are underway for Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere of You Will Get Sick, a new play by Noah Diaz directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton. The cast includes Marinda Anderson, Daniel K. Isaac, Linda Lavin, Nate Miller, and Dario Ladani Sanchez all of whom are making their Roundabout Theatre Company debuts.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

You Will Get Sick begins preview performances on Friday, October 14, 2022 and opens officially on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Diaz wrote You Will Get Sick in 2018 while in graduate school at Yale School of Drama. In the play, a young man is shocked to receive a life-changing diagnosis. Overwhelmed, he turns to a stranger for help, hiring an older woman to break the news to his family and friends - thus setting into motion a series of events that will profoundly reshape both of their lives. This humane and piercing new play is a testament to the great challenges - and extraordinary joys - that come from having a body.

The creative team for the play includes: Kimie Nishikawa (Sets), Alicia Austin (Costumes), Cha See (Lighting), Lee Kinney (Sound), and Skylar Fox (Illusions).


