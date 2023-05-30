Photos: See Eleri Ward & Abby Feldman at STORYTIME At The Cell Theatre

On Monday, May 15th What Will the Neighbors Say? presented the second installment of their popular storytime series at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (338 West 23rd Street New York, NY 10011). The evening was hosted by comedy pop star Abby Feldman (Just For Laughs New Faces 2018; Adult Swim’s Soft Focus with Jena Friedman) with musical guest Eleri Ward (Miscast 2023; Only Gold with MCC).

storytime is meant to bring us all together through the communal art forms of storytelling and live music. Each night has a unique host and musical guest curate the theme and bring in new communities at each gathering. In between sets, audience members are encouraged to get up on stage and tell a story relating to that evening’s theme, creating an authentic and powerful collective experience. This FREE night of music and storytelling features free drinks and tasty bites.

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of international artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood. www.wwtns.org