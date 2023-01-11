Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Christopher Bannow, Esco Jouléy & More in Rehearsals for WOLF PLAY at MCC Theater

Previews for Wolf Play will begin on January 26, 2023 with an opening night set for February 14 and limited run through March 5, 2023.

Jan. 11, 2023  

MCC Theater is presenting Soho Rep's Wolf Play, in collaboration with Ma-Yi Theater Company, by Hansol Jung and directed by Dustin Wills. Previews for Wolf Play will begin on January 26, 2023 with an opening night set for February 14 and limited run through March 5, 2023 at MCC Theater's Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater (511 W 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019).

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!

The cast of Wolf Play will include Christopher Bannow (Oklahoma!) as "Peter," Esco Jouléy (Interstate) as "Ash," Brian Quijada (Oedipus El Rey) as "Ryan," Nicole Villamil (Network) as "Robin," and Mitchell Winter (Frontieres Sans Frontieres) as "Wolf."

Wolf Play will reunite the Soho Rep production's design team and feature scenic design by YouShin Chen (The Revival: It Is Our Duty), costume design by Enver Chakartash (Which Way to the Stage), lighting design by Barbara Samuels (In the Green), sound design by Kate Marvin (Heartland), puppet design by Amanda Villalobos (Space Dogs), and properties by Patricia Marjorie (Montag). Hannah "Rock" Roccisano (Montag) is the Fight Director and Kasson Marroquin (The Light) is the Production Stage Manager. Original casting by Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA & TBD Casting Co.

When an off-the-record adoption goes awry, Jeenu's new parents learn just how far a wolf will go to defend its pack. Hansol Jung's Wolf Play is directed by Dustin Wills with exuberant imagination as MCC brings the critically acclaimed sold out Soho Rep production back to the stage.




