 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design

The one night only presentation was directed by GTG’s Director of New Work Lily Kantor Riopelle (The Slow Dance).

By: May. 13, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Gingold Theatrical Group recently presented a one-night-only presentation of Bernard Shaw’s Saint Joan at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design. Go inside the event with new photos below.

“We’ve been eager to partner with our friends at The Museum of Arts and Design (MAD)” said GTG Artistic Director David Staller. “When an unexpected scheduling conflict arose at our original venue, we were fortunate to find a beautiful and dynamic alternative in one of New York’s most striking cultural spaces. It’s a fitting home for Shaw’s bold and visionary play. Book early for a pre-show dining thrill at Robert Restaurant on top of this extraordinary NY institution!”

Directed by GTG’s Director of New Work Lily Kantor Riopelle (The Slow Dance), the cast of Saint Joan features PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon), Ben Davis (New York, New York), R.J. Foster (Fat Ham), Christopher Innvar (The Dead, 1904), Ty Jones (The Great Society), Robert Elijah Kollman (“Black Rabbit”), Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire), Sean McIntyre (Junk), John-Andrew Morrison (A Strange Loop), Patrick Page (All the Devils Are Here), Madeline Seidman (Garside’s Career), Mark Shanahan (The 39 Steps), and Paco Tolson (Vietgone).
 
Written in 1924, Saint Joan charts the journey of one of history’s most iconic figures—from fierce warrior to wrongly condemned heretic—with Shaw’s trademark wit, insight, and radical humanity.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Sean McIntyre and Ben Davis

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Mark Shanahan, Sean McIntyre, Ty Jones and Ben Davis

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Robert Elijah Kollman, Madeline Seidman and R.J. Foster

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Sean McIntyre, Lily Kanter Riopelle (Director) and Christopher Innvar

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Rob McClure

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
R.J. Foster

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Rob McClure, Mark Shanahan and R.J. Foster

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Mark Shanahan

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
David Staller, Sean McIntyre, Lily Kanter Riopelle, Christopher Innvar and Robert Elijah Kollman

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
John-Andrew Morrison

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Director Lily Kanter Riopelle and David Staller with tonight's cast that includes- PJ Adzima, Ben Davis, Christopher Innvar, Ty Jones, Robert Elijah Kollman, R.J. Foster, Rob McClure, Sean McIntyre, John-Andrew Morrison, Patrick Page, Madeline Seidman, Mark Shanahan and Paco Tolson

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Lily Kanter Riopelle, David Staller, Maya Barbon and Nathan Johnson with tonight's cast that includes- PJ Adzima, Ben Davis, Christopher Innvar, Ty Jones, Robert Elijah Kollman, R.J. Foster, Rob McClure, Sean McIntyre, John-Andrew Morrison, Patrick Page, Madeline Seidman, Mark Shanahan and Paco Tolson

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
PJ Adzima

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Patrick Page

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Board Members Mary Henninger and Pamela Singleton

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Maya Gibson (Graphics), Isaiah Josiah (Managine Producer) and Nathan Johnson (Stage Manager)

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Isaiah Josiah and Ben Vereen

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Ethan E. Litwin and Lisa R. Litwin

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Dr. Brian Saltzman, Matthew Heftler, Jeff Harakai and Timothy R. Rodgers (Museum of Art and Design

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Anna Christina Radziwill

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Faith Brown

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Ben Vereen

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
David Staller

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Sean McIntyre

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Robert Elijah Kollman

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Madeline Seidman

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Ben Davis

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Ben Davis

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Ty Jones

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Madeline Seidman and Ben Davis

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Ty Jones and Madeline Seidman

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Patrick Page

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Sean McIntyre

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
PJ Adzima

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Christopher Innvar

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Patrick Page

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
 PJ AdzimaChristopher Innvar and R.J. Foster

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
R.J. Foster

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Christopher Innvar

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Christopher Innvar and Madeline Seidman

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Madeline Seidman, R.J. Foster and PJ Adzima

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Paco Tolson

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Mark Shanahan

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Rob McClure

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
John-Andrew Morrison

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
John-Andrew Morrison

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Madeline Seidman and Paco Tolson

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Mark Shanahan

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Robert Elijah Kollman

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Ben Davis and Mark Shanahan

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Rob McClure

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Rob McClure and Mark Shanahan

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Madeline Seidman

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
PJ Adzima

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Paco Tolson

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Madeline Seidman

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Lily Kanter Riopelle

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Patrick Page, Ty Jones, Madeline Seidman and Lily Kanter Riopelle

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
Madeline Seidman and Lily Kanter Riopelle

Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design Image
David Staller, PJ Adzima, Rob McClure and Mark Shanahan

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Touring Production - Live Standings

Hadestown - 9%
Wicked - 8%
Come From Away - 8%
Vote Now!

Videos