Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gingold Theatrical Group recently presented a one-night-only presentation of Bernard Shaw’s Saint Joan at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design. Go inside the event with new photos below.

“We’ve been eager to partner with our friends at The Museum of Arts and Design (MAD)” said GTG Artistic Director David Staller. “When an unexpected scheduling conflict arose at our original venue, we were fortunate to find a beautiful and dynamic alternative in one of New York’s most striking cultural spaces. It’s a fitting home for Shaw’s bold and visionary play. Book early for a pre-show dining thrill at Robert Restaurant on top of this extraordinary NY institution!”

Directed by GTG’s Director of New Work Lily Kantor Riopelle (The Slow Dance), the cast of Saint Joan features PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon), Ben Davis (New York, New York), R.J. Foster (Fat Ham), Christopher Innvar (The Dead, 1904), Ty Jones (The Great Society), Robert Elijah Kollman (“Black Rabbit”), Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire), Sean McIntyre (Junk), John-Andrew Morrison (A Strange Loop), Patrick Page (All the Devils Are Here), Madeline Seidman (Garside’s Career), Mark Shanahan (The 39 Steps), and Paco Tolson (Vietgone).



Written in 1924, Saint Joan charts the journey of one of history’s most iconic figures—from fierce warrior to wrongly condemned heretic—with Shaw’s trademark wit, insight, and radical humanity.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Comments

Best Touring Production - Live Standings Hadestown - 9% Wicked - 8% Come From Away - 8% Vote Now!