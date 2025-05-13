Photos: Project Shaw Presents SAINT JOAN at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design

The one night only presentation was directed by GTG’s Director of New Work Lily Kantor Riopelle (The Slow Dance).
Gingold Theatrical Group recently presented a one-night-only presentation of Bernard Shaw’s Saint Joan at The Theatre at the Museum of Arts and Design. Go inside the event with new photos below.
“We’ve been eager to partner with our friends at The Museum of Arts and Design (MAD)” said GTG Artistic Director David Staller. “When an unexpected scheduling conflict arose at our original venue, we were fortunate to find a beautiful and dynamic alternative in one of New York’s most striking cultural spaces. It’s a fitting home for Shaw’s bold and visionary play. Book early for a pre-show dining thrill at Robert Restaurant on top of this extraordinary NY institution!”
Directed by GTG’s Director of New Work Lily Kantor Riopelle (The Slow Dance), the cast of Saint Joan features PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon), Ben Davis (New York, New York), R.J. Foster (Fat Ham), Christopher Innvar (The Dead, 1904), Ty Jones (The Great Society), Robert Elijah Kollman (“Black Rabbit”), Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire), Sean McIntyre (Junk), John-Andrew Morrison (A Strange Loop), Patrick Page (All the Devils Are Here), Madeline Seidman (Garside’s Career), Mark Shanahan (The 39 Steps), and Paco Tolson (Vietgone).
Written in 1924, Saint Joan charts the journey of one of history’s most iconic figures—from fierce warrior to wrongly condemned heretic—with Shaw’s trademark wit, insight, and radical humanity.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Mark Shanahan, Sean McIntyre, Ty Jones and Ben Davis
Robert Elijah Kollman, Madeline Seidman and R.J. Foster
Sean McIntyre, Lily Kanter Riopelle (Director) and Christopher Innvar
R.J. Foster
Rob McClure, Mark Shanahan and R.J. Foster
David Staller, Sean McIntyre, Lily Kanter Riopelle, Christopher Innvar and Robert Elijah Kollman
Director Lily Kanter Riopelle and David Staller with tonight's cast that includes- PJ Adzima, Ben Davis, Christopher Innvar, Ty Jones, Robert Elijah Kollman, R.J. Foster, Rob McClure, Sean McIntyre, John-Andrew Morrison, Patrick Page, Madeline Seidman, Mark Shanahan and Paco Tolson
Lily Kanter Riopelle, David Staller, Maya Barbon and Nathan Johnson with tonight's cast that includes- PJ Adzima, Ben Davis, Christopher Innvar, Ty Jones, Robert Elijah Kollman, R.J. Foster, Rob McClure, Sean McIntyre, John-Andrew Morrison, Patrick Page, Madeline Seidman, Mark Shanahan and Paco Tolson
Board Members Mary Henninger and Pamela Singleton
Maya Gibson (Graphics), Isaiah Josiah (Managine Producer) and Nathan Johnson (Stage Manager)
Isaiah Josiah and Ben Vereen
Ethan E. Litwin and Lisa R. Litwin
Dr. Brian Saltzman, Matthew Heftler, Jeff Harakai and Timothy R. Rodgers (Museum of Art and Design
Anna Christina Radziwill
Faith Brown
Robert Elijah Kollman
Ty Jones
Madeline Seidman and Ben Davis
Ty Jones and Madeline Seidman
Christopher Innvar
PJ Adzima, Christopher Innvar and R.J. Foster
R.J. Foster
Christopher Innvar
Christopher Innvar and Madeline Seidman
Madeline Seidman, R.J. Foster and PJ Adzima
Madeline Seidman and Paco Tolson
Robert Elijah Kollman
Lily Kanter Riopelle
Patrick Page, Ty Jones, Madeline Seidman and Lily Kanter Riopelle
Madeline Seidman and Lily Kanter Riopelle
Best Touring Production - Live Standings
|Vote Now!
Videos