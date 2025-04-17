Photos: Opening Night For THREE BY TENNESSEE at The Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



White Horse Theater Company is presenting "Three by Tennessee" - a celebration of the one-acts of Tennessee Williams. The special two-night engagement opened last night, April 16. at Union Square's legendary social club, The Players. See photos from opening night here!

In "The Lady of Larkspur Lotion," directed by Cyndy A. Marion, a delusional, impoverished woman clings to fantasies of wealth while clashing with her cynical landlady until a sensitive struggling writer who shares her desire for illusion, comes to her aid. Featuring Laura Fay Lewis, Michael Wiener, and Nancy Wolfe.

"Something Unspoken" is Williams' 1951 two--hander that explores the unspoken tensions between a wealthy Southern woman and her devoted secretary - revealing themes of power, repression, and unacknowledged desire. Directed by Cyndy A. Marion and featuring Linda S. Nelson and Laura Siner.

Williams' classic "At Liberty" is directed by Yonatan Esterkin and features Margaret Curry and Leslie Alexander in the story of an aging, disillusioned actress returning home to her overbearing mother and torn between her dreams of stardom and the painful reality of her unfulfilled ambitions.

