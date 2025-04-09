Photos: Nicole Scherzinger and More at TDF's COSTUMES & COCKTAILS

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

By: Apr. 09, 2025
On Monday night TDF, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to sharing the power of the performing arts with everyone, threw a raucous and glamorous party - Costumes & Cocktails – to celebrate 50 years of its exceptional Costume Collection. See photos here!

Held at Tao Downtown, the evening included the presentation of the 2025 TDF/Irene Sharaff Awards, celebrating the accomplishments of the theatrical design community. After a welcome toast from Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Boulevard), guests were treated to lychee martinis, Peking duck wraps and pop-up disco dance performances.

Surrounded by costumes and sketches from the TDF Costume Collection’s vast archives of over 100,000 pieces, guests danced the night away under a huge disco ball.
 

Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michelson 

Deeksha Gaur, Robert Israel, Arnold Levine, Gregg Barnes, Wilberth Gonzalez, Costume Collection Director Stephen Cabral

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger

Susan Hilferty

Jenna Bainbridge and guest

Carrie St. Louis

Courtney Reed and Shoba Narayan

Drew Gehling

Jonathan McCrory

Lora Lee Gayer

Jasmine Forsberg

Gregg Barnes

Kristina Haley

Anthony Wayne

Anthony Wayne and Kristina Haley

Deeksha Gaur

Kathy Najimy

Valentina

