Photos: Nicole Scherzinger and More at TDF's COSTUMES & COCKTAILS

On Monday night TDF, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to sharing the power of the performing arts with everyone, threw a raucous and glamorous party - Costumes & Cocktails – to celebrate 50 years of its exceptional Costume Collection. See photos here!

Held at Tao Downtown, the evening included the presentation of the 2025 TDF/Irene Sharaff Awards, celebrating the accomplishments of the theatrical design community. After a welcome toast from Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Boulevard), guests were treated to lychee martinis, Peking duck wraps and pop-up disco dance performances.

Surrounded by costumes and sketches from the TDF Costume Collection’s vast archives of over 100,000 pieces, guests danced the night away under a huge disco ball.



