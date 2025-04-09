Photos: Nicole Scherzinger and More at TDF's COSTUMES & COCKTAILS

The evening included the presentation of the 2025 TDF/Irene Sharaff Awards, celebrating the accomplishments of the theatrical design community.
On Monday night TDF, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to sharing the power of the performing arts with everyone, threw a raucous and glamorous party - Costumes & Cocktails – to celebrate 50 years of its exceptional Costume Collection. See photos here!
Held at Tao Downtown, the evening included the presentation of the 2025 TDF/Irene Sharaff Awards, celebrating the accomplishments of the theatrical design community. After a welcome toast from Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Boulevard), guests were treated to lychee martinis, Peking duck wraps and pop-up disco dance performances.
Surrounded by costumes and sketches from the TDF Costume Collection’s vast archives of over 100,000 pieces, guests danced the night away under a huge disco ball.
Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michelson
Deeksha Gaur, Robert Israel, Arnold Levine, Gregg Barnes, Wilberth Gonzalez, Costume Collection Director Stephen Cabral
Jenna Bainbridge and guest
Courtney Reed and Shoba Narayan
Jonathan McCrory
Kristina Haley
Anthony Wayne and Kristina Haley
Deeksha Gaur
Valentina
