Photos: Maria Bilbao, Kennedy Caughell and More at Abingdon Theatre Company’s Brave New Voices Event

Get a first look at photos of the cast of Abingdon Theatre Company’s benefit concert of Brave New Voices: The Music of Every Wednesday Night that took place at Chelsea Table + Stage last Thursday, May 15th.

The new musical, presented by Abingdon Theatre Company in association with Executive Producer Rashad V. Chambers has music and lyrics by Jon D’Agostino and Michael August, book by Jon D’Agostino, with music direction by Robbie Cowan and was directed by Chad Austin.

The concert featured performances from Maria Bilbao (Sweeney Todd) Kennedy Caughell (Paradise Square), E. Clayton Cornelious (Ain’t Too Proud), Dave Droxler (Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness), Ashley D. Kelley (Shucked), Kara Lindsay (Once Upon A Mattress), Angel Lozada (Bad Cinderella), Carolina Rial (NBC’s “The Voice”), Ryan Silverman (Chicago), Carrie St. Louis (Titanique), Ryan Vasquez (The Notebook), Barbara Walsh (Company), Alyssa Wray (ABC’s “American Idol”), Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset), and Jared Zirilli (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical). Casting by Karie Koppel.

"Every Wednesday Night" is a heartwarming pop/rock musical that dives into life, love, loss, and the magical healing of music. The show centers on a young man dealing with the loss of his father while on the brink of fatherhood himself. On a whim, he steps into a local New Jersey bar on a karaoke night and finds himself among a quirky group of regulars, each using the microphone to escape from their own troubles. As they belt out fifteen original, powerful songs, they form bonds, create a community of "misfit singers," and share life-altering moments. "Every Wednesday Night" is all about finding courage and healing in unexpected places. Join us for a feel-good musical adventure where every off-key note is a cause for celebration and "just sing" is the motto for moving forward.

Photo credit: Grace Copeland

