Photos: Lou Wall's BREAKING THE FIFTH WALL at SoHo Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get a first look at Lou Wall's new solo comedy Breaking the Fifth Wall officially opened at SoHo Playhouse. See photos here!

Performances are scheduled through October 5th, with tickets on-sale now via SoHo Playhouse. Breaking the Fifth Wall is produced by Mike & Carlee Productions and Token Events and directed by Zoë Coombs Marr.

Breaking the Fifth Wall is the latest solo comedy from Lou Wall about lying, mental-breakdowns, and the internet. Featuring Wall’s signature meme-fueled powerpoints, and pop musical comedy, Breaking the Fifth Wall is a forensic and frankly ludicrous deep dive into the space where performance and reality collide. Nothing and everything is as it seems.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid





Lou Wall

Lou Wall

Lou Wall

Lou Wall

Lou Wall

Lou Wall

Lou Wall

Lou Wall