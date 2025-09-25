Photos: Lou Wall's BREAKING THE FIFTH WALL at SoHo Playhouse

Performances are scheduled through October 5th.
You can now get a first look at Lou Wall's new solo comedy Breaking the Fifth Wall officially opened at SoHo Playhouse. See photos here!
Performances are scheduled through October 5th, with tickets on-sale now via SoHo Playhouse. Breaking the Fifth Wall is produced by Mike & Carlee Productions and Token Events and directed by Zoë Coombs Marr.
Breaking the Fifth Wall is the latest solo comedy from Lou Wall about lying, mental-breakdowns, and the internet. Featuring Wall’s signature meme-fueled powerpoints, and pop musical comedy, Breaking the Fifth Wall is a forensic and frankly ludicrous deep dive into the space where performance and reality collide. Nothing and everything is as it seems.
Photo credit: Emilio Madrid
Lou Wall
