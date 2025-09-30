 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom

United: Today & Beyond...Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom

By: Sep. 30, 2025
Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

When I wrote about the BTU Gala, last year, I said something like, “There are galas and there are galas …"

Well, they did it again and every single person who worked on this 3rd Annual Gala should be very proud. BTU has found the perfect place to gather, utilizing everything The ZIEGFELD Ballroom has to offer. You would also be hard-pressed to find a more fashionable event anywhere in New York City last night.

There’s just nothing like it and funds were raised, framed in a beautiful event with plenty of entertainment and “messaging” on point!

These are challenging times for an organization like this and there was nothing but JOY in this room.

The evening was directed by (for the third year) by Jerry Dixon with musical direction by Joseph Joubert. The band was kick-ass, of course, and people could barely stay in their seats. As a matter of fact, they were up more than sitting most of the night. So much love and sincerity on the stage and it just spilled over into the room.

One of the things that makes this evening so special is to take in all the star wattage and theatrical forces in the room and they are all thrilled to be there to celebrate this unique organization. Imagine our surprise when we saw Vanessa Williams, who took some days off from her West End run of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA. Also, seeing Billy Porter and the list goes on and on.

This is. without a doubt, the classiest gala of the year and the one not to miss … ever.

Even our AUCTIONEER was on point..

The video packages were stunning and very evocative and emotional and to see so many of the young students (and some of their parents) represented there was a thrill you cannot describe. CHILLS!

It was simply a night you didn’t want to see end and Eda and I will be there, again, next year!

I hope you enjoy the photos as much as I enjoyed taking them.

Also, a heartfelt congratulations to all the honorees. 

Photo Credit: Steven SorokoffPhotos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Norm Lewis & Shoshana Bean

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Shoshana Bean & Norm Lewis

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
LaChanze, BTU President & Michael McElroy, BTU Vice President

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Tamara Tunie & Schele Williams

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Wendell Pierce

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Camille Brown, Aspire Award

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Llias White & Katerina McCrimmon

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Lillias White, Katerina McCrimmon, Chloe Davis

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Natasha Williams, Aliya Johnson, Capathia Jenkins

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
NaTasha Yvette Williams & Capathia Jenkins

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Vanessa Williams

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Gena Avery Knowles, Les Coney, Tonya Lewis Lee, Mathew Knowles

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Mathew Knowles, Gena Avery Knowles, Les Coney, Tonya Lewis Lee

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Kayla Davion & Marty Thomas

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Kayla Davion & Marty Thomas

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Michael McElroy

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
"We Will Always Walk Together"

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Jason Gotay, Anna Zavelson, Sherie Rene Scott, Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Tom Viola

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Tom Viola

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Tom Viola & Michael McElroy

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Tom Viola, BTU Lifetime Service Award

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Kettia Ming, Executive Director

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Kecia Lewis

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
BTU 2025 Graduates

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Darius de Haas, Kecia Lewis, NaTaTasha Yvette Williams, Matthew Rodin & BTU Graduates

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Live Auction

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Lillias White, Billy Porter, Donna McKechnie

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Billy Porter

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Richard Jay-Alexander & Kecia Lewis

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Danny Whitman,Tom Viola Richard Jay-Alexander

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Tom Viola & Joseph P. Benincasa

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Donna McKechnie, Karine Jean-Pierre, Eda Sorokoff

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Tom Viola, Richard Jay-Alexander, Eda Sorokoff

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Donna McKechnie & Stephen Sorokoff

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
LaChanze

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image
Black Theatre United

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image

Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom Image


Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Moulin Rouge!
125 ratings

Moulin Rouge!
The Outsiders
91 ratings

The Outsiders
Just in Time
92 ratings

Just in Time
Hell's Kitchen
57 ratings

Hell's Kitchen

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos