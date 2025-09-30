Photos: Inside the Black Theatre United Gala 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom

When I wrote about the BTU Gala, last year, I said something like, “There are galas and there are galas …"

Well, they did it again and every single person who worked on this 3rd Annual Gala should be very proud. BTU has found the perfect place to gather, utilizing everything The ZIEGFELD Ballroom has to offer. You would also be hard-pressed to find a more fashionable event anywhere in New York City last night.

There’s just nothing like it and funds were raised, framed in a beautiful event with plenty of entertainment and “messaging” on point!

These are challenging times for an organization like this and there was nothing but JOY in this room.

The evening was directed by (for the third year) by Jerry Dixon with musical direction by Joseph Joubert. The band was kick-ass, of course, and people could barely stay in their seats. As a matter of fact, they were up more than sitting most of the night. So much love and sincerity on the stage and it just spilled over into the room.

One of the things that makes this evening so special is to take in all the star wattage and theatrical forces in the room and they are all thrilled to be there to celebrate this unique organization. Imagine our surprise when we saw Vanessa Williams, who took some days off from her West End run of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA. Also, seeing Billy Porter and the list goes on and on.

This is. without a doubt, the classiest gala of the year and the one not to miss … ever.

Even our AUCTIONEER was on point..

The video packages were stunning and very evocative and emotional and to see so many of the young students (and some of their parents) represented there was a thrill you cannot describe. CHILLS!

It was simply a night you didn’t want to see end and Eda and I will be there, again, next year!

I hope you enjoy the photos as much as I enjoyed taking them.

Also, a heartfelt congratulations to all the honorees.

Photo Credit: Steven Sorokoff

